Jokowi did not wear a mask while visiting Tanah Abang market, government says

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited Tanah Abang Market in Jakarta on Monday (2/1/2023).

During the visit, President Jokowi wanted to ensure that economic activity in the real sector was functioning well.

The President arrived at Tanah Abang Market at around 09:25 WIB accompanied by the Head of the Presidential Secretariat who is also the Acting (Interim) Governor of DKI Jakarta, Heru Budi Hartono.

When they arrived at the Tanah Abang market, Jokowi and Heru Hartono were not wearing them masker.

President Jokowi then greeted and engaged in dialogue with traders who had started selling.

Traders also appeared not to wear masks when chatting with the head of state.

The dialogue took place in a row of stalls in the Tanah Abang market with the roof of the stall closed.

“I want to see how the real sector moves because it’s a market for production in the regions. If that (the Tanah Abang market) goes down, it stops here, that means production stops too. , it’s also going down,” the President said in his statement after review.

Apart from this, Jokowi also wants to ensure that traders’ optimism will revive in 2023. Separately, the Community Activities Restriction Policy (PPKM) was also lifted last December.

President Jokowi hopes that this optimism will not only be seen in the Tanah Abang market, but also in a number of other markets in the country.

“Not only Tanah Abang Market, but also 16 Ilir Market in Palembang, Eggplant Market in Makassar, Beringharjo Market in Yogya, Turi Market in Surabaya, Johar Market in Semarang, New Market in Bandung, Gedebage market in Bandung, which we all hope for optimism as the PPKM has been revoked,” Jokowi said.

According to Jokowi, traders in the Tanah Abang market said that the turnover of goods in 2022 would start to improve compared to 2021.

The president hopes that in 2023 economic activity in the market will also increase.

“Earlier, I asked several traders to say that in 2022 the turnover was much better than in 2021. We hope that 2023 will also be better than 2022,” he said.

On this occasion, President Jokowi also encouraged traders to enter the market place to facilitate commercial transactions between producers and consumers.

“I think it’s a leap into a digital system, a digital marketplace, which we hope will make it easier for producers and consumers, sellers and buyers to meet,” he said.

As for making statements to the press and answering journalists’ questions until he left the Tanah Abang market, the president did not wear a mask.

Health Minister (Menkes) Budi Gunadi Sadikin gave his response to this.

According to Budi, the president sent a message that public awareness is important when transitioning from pandemic to endemic.

“Again, the president has shown that community involvement, public awareness is important. He can feel healthy. I don’t know earlier, I didn’t follow the market if he was open or closed. If it’s open, he feels safe, so he’s safe (don’t use a mask),” Budi told the presidential palace compound on Monday afternoon.

“But it’s true that in crowds, enclosed spaces, if someone is coughing, I recommend (wearing a mask),” he added.

