UK scandals: Boris Johnson’s party, Prince Andrew’s death and other misdeeds





MANCHESTER, England – The downfall of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was just one of many big stories in the UK last year, as Johnson’s time as Prime Minister was eclipsed by scandal after scandal. In fact, Johnson got rid of so many of them during his tenure that it looked like his political standing would remain intact, leading to him being nicknamed “Teflon Johnson”. However, the “Partygate” scandal over parties, events and other gatherings held in government buildings, in violation of the Strict UK COVID-19 lockdown ruleswould slowly undermine his authority. Johnson was charged with knowingly breaking the rules, feigning ignorance and lying about his knowledge of unlawful gatherings. BORIS JOHNSON ‘BROUGHT BY BORIS JOHNSON’ BUT WEAK ECONOMY DIDN’T HELP, EXPERTS SAY The scandal remained in the spotlight for months as more details leaked and became public, with Johnson claiming his innocence, despite a flurry of headlines in the newspapers. This has proven particularly damaging as so many families who have been forced to follow the rules have been denied seeing loved ones who have died from the virus – leading to accusations of double standards. Police investigated and it emerged Johnson had attended at least three parties, including one the day before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. In April 2022 he was fined for breaking lockdown rules, along with his then-Chancellor of the Exchequer and current wife Carrie Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Johnson became the first sitting prime minister to break the law and face police penalties; his reputation never recovered. Moreover, when he was accused of misleading Parliament about claims Conservative Party colleague Chris Pincher had groped two men in a private club, it prompted many ministers and MPs to resign. UK PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON APOLOGIZES AS PRESSURE MOUNTS FOR HIM TO RESIGN ON ‘PARTYGATE’ Johnson later apologized for his handling of the matter, but that did little to calm the crisis and he was forced to resign in July. Below are some of the other stories making headlines in the UK in 2022. PRINCE ANDRE A long-running civil case involving the late Queen Elizabeth II’s son, the Duke of York, came to an end in March. Prince Andrew was sued by Virginie Giuffre for sexual abuse following allegations that he had sex with her when she was 17 and was trafficked by his friend, billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew claimed he never met Giuffre, but paid him an out-of-court settlement, which is believed to be $14.5 million. The scandal rocked british royal family and seriously damaged the Duke’s public reputation. Andrew stepped down from royal duties at the end of 2019, saying the case had become a “major disturbance”. In January, the Queen took steps to steer the Royal Family away from him as the prospect of a damaging trial loomed.

