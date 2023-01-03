Republicans start the new year with a gift to Donald Trump





A last-ditch effort by Kevin McCarthy to salvage his wavering bid to lead the House could be a gift for Donald Trump, whose fate regarding his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot rests in the hands of the incoming GOP majority.

During a series of calls with fellow Republicans over the weekend, McCarthy — the House Minority Leader and top House presidential contender — sought to broker a deal with members far-right members of his party who remain on the fence about his taking office and likely threaten his ability to garner the votes he needs.

According to accounts of the calls detailed by Congress and members of the press, McCarthy proposed changing a number of House rules, including one that would allow a sitting Speaker of the House to be replaced by just five votes. of members, among other concessions to the hardliners of his party.

McCarthy’s campaign to become president also includes a bid to restore a law of House procedure known as the Holman Rule, a more than century-old provision that allowed members to make changes to programs spending to cut salaries or lay off specific federal employees, or even cut specific programs from the budget.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy hopes to become the next Speaker of the House, but is opposed by House Freedom Caucus members Chip Roy (left), Andy Biggs (bottom right) and Lauren Boebert ( up). Photo illustration by Newsweek/Getty Images

Although the provision has been largely obsolete since it was abolished from House standing orders in 1983, several GOP members hesitant to have McCarthy as chair — including the House Freedom Caucus — have previously suggested they want it be reinstated as they prepare to begin scrutiny of several Biden administration agencies he opposes, including the Internal Revenue Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Newsweek has reached out to McCarthy’s office for comment.

McCarthy has previously indicated he will honor requests from far-right members of his conference, like Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, to investigate Biden administration officials like the Homeland Security Secretary. Alejandro Mayorkas for their handling of the immigration crisis in the United States and Mexico. frontier.

But their list also includes law enforcement figures such as FBI Director Christopher Wray, who is investigating Trump’s illegal deletion of classified documents after he left the White House. Some Republican members of the House have even gone so far as to suggest that Congress decide to withdraw funding from the FBI, which they – and Trump – believe is politically motivated to retaliate against the former president for his efforts. to annul the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Such moves — along with a suggestion by one of McCarthy’s challengers for the speaking position, Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, to fund parts of the Justice Department using the Holman Rule — would have implications. obvious to the agency’s ongoing investigations into Trump’s actions in relation to the Jan. 6 riot. As a result, Democrat-led efforts to see the former president tried for crimes he may have committed during and after his tenure could be jeopardized.

“Republicans may also attempt to suspend any investigation of Trump, or even fund investigations and prosecutions relating to the January 6, 2021, attack,” Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent wrote in an August 2022 column on the reinstatement of the Holman rule. “They could do it without the more unlikely act of defunding the entire FBI.”

But it’s also an open question whether that would actually happen. Any amendments proposed by House Republicans would still have to win approval in the Democratic-controlled Senate, meaning any showdown over funding the Trump investigations could result in long and arduous congressional standoffs over federal spending programs.

Meanwhile, McCarthy’s public attempts to drum up support for his presidential bid have been largely unsuccessful. While he proposed introducing language into the rules that would make it easier to remove him, he was firmly rejected by his opponents, for whom a McCarthy presidency is non-negotiable.

“The times call for a radical break with the status quo — not a continuation of past and present Republican failures,” reads a joint Jan. 1 letter signed by nine members of the House Freedom Caucus.

“For someone with a 14-year tenure in the House Republican leadership, Mr. McCarthy squarely bears the burden of correcting the dysfunction he now explicitly admits during this long tenure,” the letter said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/republicans-start-new-year-gift-donald-trump-1770730 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos