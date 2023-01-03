“I had been a playboy…”, admits former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan





Former Pakistani Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan has admitted to being a ‘playboy’ after former army chief General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa , called him that before his ousting, reported The News International.

While interacting with reporters in Lahore, Khan said: “General Bajwa called me a playboy, and in response I said to him, ‘Yes, I had been a playboy.’ Bajwa was stabbing us in the back and also showed sympathy.”

He further claimed that Bajwa’s organization was still working with the Pakistani military. Without taking anyone’s name, Khan said, “In Pakistan, the establishment is the name of only one person,” according to The News International.

Talking about his relationship with Bajwa, the former prime minister said the former army chief did not want the country to be held to account hence his relationship with him deteriorated.

Referring to a question, Imran said Bajwa expressed solidarity with him after stabbing him in the back. The former army chief was against the rule of law in the country, Imran claimed.

Khan, who was constitutionally removed from his post in April last year, accused Bajwa of using the services of Husain Haqqani, Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States, to lobby in the United States.

Haqqani was accused of seeking US action against the Pakistani military through the so-called memo months after the US raid in Abbottabad in 2011 on Osama bin Laden’s compound amid a growing divide between civilian and military leaders. He has been accused of issuing visas to Americans without due process, circumventing proper authorities and embezzling funds, according to The News International.

Asked about his thoughts on returning to parliament, Khan said “there is no upside” to returning to the National Assembly, The Express Tribune reported.

“What are we going to do by going to the National Assembly, there is no advantage,” he said. government,” he argued,” reported The Express Tribune.

Khan said the establishment could play an important role in pulling the country out of all crises.

“Talking about the ruling coalition which cast a vote of no confidence against Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, Imran claimed that ‘the establishment had asked our [PTI’s] three members of the Punjab Assembly to remain neutral for the vote of confidence,” reports The Express Tribune.

Recently, Khan criticized the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government for “pushing the nation towards terrorist incidents”. He made the remarks during a consultative meeting attended by senior party leaders and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Moonis Elahi.

“Imposed, corrupt and incompetent leaders push the nation towards [terror] incidents,” Imran Khan was quoted as saying by The News International.

Imran Khan has often criticized Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over national security. His statement regarding terrorism comes at a time when Pakistan is witnessing an increase in terrorist attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

“Leaving national security at the mercy of [Asif] Zardari’s politically immature son is criminal stupidity,” Khan said as quoted by The News International.

