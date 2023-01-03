January 6 panel closed after referring Trump for crimes – The Denver Post





By MARY CLARE JALONICK (Associated Press)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is closed, after completing an 18-month whirlwind investigation into the 2021 Capitol insurrection and sending its work to the Justice Department with a recommendation to prosecute the former President Donald Trump.

Committee time officially ends Tuesday when the new Republican-led House is sworn in. With the departure of many committee staff, the remaining aides have spent the last two weeks releasing numerous panel documents, including its 814-page final report, over 200 transcripts of witness interviews and documents used to support his conclusions.

The lawmakers said they wanted to make their work public to highlight the seriousness of the attack and Trump’s multipronged efforts to try to overturn the election.

“Accountability is now essential to thwart any future plans to nullify an election,” President Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice President Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., wrote in a departure message Monday. . “We’ve made a series of criminal referrals, and our justice system is responsible for what comes next.”

Some of the committee’s work – such as the videotape of hundreds of witness interviews – will not be made public immediately. The committee sends these videos and some other committee documents to the National Archives, which by law would make them available in 50 years. Committee members said they had not released this videotape now because it would have been too difficult to edit it and remove sensitive information.

However, new Republican leaders could try to obtain these documents much sooner. A provision in a set of proposed House rules released on Sunday calls for the National Archives to transfer “any records related to the committee” to the House no later than January 17.

It’s unclear if the GOP-led house could enforce the provision and what it would do with the materials.

The committee’s finding comes after one of the most aggressive and sweeping congressional investigations in recent memory. The panel has formally or informally interviewed over 1,000 witnesses, collected over a million documents and held 10 well-attended hearings. The two Republicans and seven Democrats on the panel were able to conduct the investigation with little interference after House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy refused to name minority members, angering that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , rejected two of his suggested nominations.

Ultimately, the panel came to the unanimous conclusion that Trump coordinated a multi-layered “conspiracy,” pressuring states, federal officials and lawmakers to try to undo his defeat, and inspired a crowd violence of supporters to attack the Capitol and interrupt the certification of the victory of President Joe Biden. The panel recommended that the Justice Department prosecute Trump for four crimes, including aiding an insurrection.

Although a so-called criminal dismissal has no real legal standing, it is a forceful statement by the committee and adds to the political pressure already exerted on Attorney General Merrick Garland and Special Counsel Jack Smith. , which is investigating Jan. 6 and Trump’s actions. .

“This is the most intense investigation I have been involved in,” said California Rep. Zoe Lofgren, who has served in the House for nearly three decades and served as an aide to a committee member. House Judiciary in the 1970s when Congress was preparing to impeach then-President Richard Nixon. Lofgren was also in the House for the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton and was responsible for the impeachment during Trump’s first impeachment three years ago.

“I’ve never been involved in anything so big and intense,” Lofgren said.

She said that at the start of the investigation she thought it would be a success if there was renewed enthusiasm for protecting democracy. In November’s midterm elections, 44% of voters said the future of democracy was their top concern at the polls, according to AP VoteCast, a national survey of the electorate.

Lofgren said she believed the committee made it clear that Trump was responsible for the insurgency and “it wasn’t done at the last minute.”

“I think we proved it and sent everything to the Justice Department,” Lofgren said. “We’ll see what they do.

