PTI-‘Q’ merger underway, Imran reveals – Pakistan





KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) are in talks to fight the upcoming general election on the same symbol, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said.

In an interview with the GNN television channel broadcast on Monday, the PTI president said he also recommended that PML-Q merge with the PTI.

Calling the coalition policy tough, he said partners use leverage to extract benefits from government.

That’s why we try to fight the election on a symbol.

Speaking of politics in Punjab,

Mr Khan said lawmakers in his party were under pressure not to vote for Chief Minister Parvez Elahi in the vote of confidence in the assembly.

Says party MPAs are being blackmailed into not voting for Elahi; accuses ex-COAS of hiring Hussain Haqqani

Mr. X and Y sent messages to our MPAs that Imran Khan has no future and that they should switch sides or abstain from voting, he claimed.

He added that he was still determined to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies after the confidence vote.

The two sides of the ex-COAS

Mr Khan continued to press charges against former army chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa and said he had completely changed after being granted the extension in 2019.

Talking about General Bajwa’s change of opinion, Mr. Khan claimed that the former COAS used to give the indication that he was against opposition leaders and even called them corrupt.

After that [extension] he started saying to focus on the economy and forget about accountability, Mr Khan said, adding that in his opinion the ex-COAS did not think corruption was bad.

Mr Khan also accused the retired general of hiring former US ambassador Husain Haqqani to campaign against him in Washington.

There was a whole campaign to say that Imran Khan was anti-American and that he [Gen Bajwa] was pro-American, he said, accusing Mr. Haqqani.

He added that his government had no idea and that the former ambassador was hired bypassing the Foreign Office in August 2021.

The regime change plot didn’t start with Donald Lu. It started with [Husain] Haqqani.

On the results of the 2018 general election where the PTI became the majority party, Mr Khan claimed that his party won more seats than the final tally showed.

When I see him now, it becomes clear that the Bajwa doctrine was not to allow anyone to grow so strong that they could not be controlled, he said.

Speaking about the current political situation, he claimed that a game was still being played to prevent him from returning to power by any means.

Even if you arrest Imran Khan [from coming to power], how are you going to solve the problems faced by the country? He asked.

Mr Khan said the country would only have a future if the establishment decided to hold free and fair elections and support a government with the mandate of the people.

Published in Dawn, January 3, 2023

