European Union is Turkey’s biggest export partner, says Erdogan – Famagusta Gazette

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey’s exports in 2022 reached a record high of US$254.2 billion, registering an annual growth of 12.9%.
“Our goal now is to make Turkey one of the top 10 exporting countries,” Erdogan told Turkey’s Exporters’ Assembly in Istanbul, adding that exports were only $36 billion when the Party of Justice and Development came to power 20 years ago.
According to the president, the number of exporting companies has increased from 33,523 in 2002 to more than 111,000 in 2022 and the number of exporting cities has increased from five to 24 during the same period.
In addition, exports to the European Union, Turkey’s biggest trading partner, recorded annual growth of 12 percent in 2022, with the foreign trade surplus reaching over $10 billion, Erdogan said.
The Turkish leader highlighted his country’s efforts to conduct an increasing amount of trade in local currency, saying the volume of foreign trade conducted in Turkish currency reached 350 billion lira ($18.7 billion) in 2022.
Turkey faces a number of economic problems, including the steep depreciation of its currency, which lost almost 70% of its value in 2022, and high inflation rates, which stood at 84.39% in November last year.
