Covid tears China apart, 10 countries impose restrictions on Jinpingland passengers





Covid-19 is exploding in China even though Xi Jinping says “the light of hope is right in front of us”. Lately, several other countries have imposed restrictions on travelers from China in an effort to prevent the entry of possible new variants of Covid-19. Countries with restrictions: India: A negative RT-PCR test performed before 72 hours before departure is required for travelers from China, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea and Thailand. Additionally, India is randomly testing 2% of passengers on international flights. International passengers traveling from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand to India must undergo mandatory RTPCR tests before departure and upload the report on Air Suvidha portal from January 1 2023. Read here: https://t.co/YcJ35SdVX0 @MoHFW_INDIA GDP India (@GDP_India) December 29, 2022 WE: From January 5, travelers from China, Hong Kong and Macau must show negative Covid tests taken within 48 hours of departure or prove they have recovered from infection within the past 90 days. Canada: Negative Covid test report completed within 48 hours of departure required for travelers from China. UK: From January 5, travelers from China will be required to undergo a Covid test before departure and submit a negative report before boarding. The UK also plans to test a few passengers to monitor new variants, if any. European Union: From January 5, France, Spain and Italy will require negative Covid tests for travelers from China. France specifies that the test report must be taken within 48 hours of departure. The EU should also meet on the issue and publish a possible common policy for entry requirements. China’s tourism sector is witnessing a rapid recovery on the supply and demand side during the New Year holidays, as the country’s optimized epidemic response policy leads to an increase in passenger flow and traffic. Good to see the hustle and bustle is back! pic.twitter.com/i5cGRXwxfa Ambassador Hou Yanqi (@China2ASEAN) January 1, 2023 Morocco: The North African country banned travelers from China outright from January 3. Morocco has declared that it wants to avoid a “new wave of contamination” and its consequences. Israel: Negative Covid tests are required for those coming from China. Test booths have also been set up at airports for those who volunteer. Japan: The East Asian country was the first to impose restrictions on travelers from China. All passengers arriving from China will be tested for Covid upon arrival. Those who test positive will be quarantined for seven days.

Japan has also reduced the number of flights from China. South Korea: Passengers from China will be required to undergo Covid tests before and after arriving in South Korea. Seoul is also limiting the number of short-term visas issued and also reducing the number of flights from China. Australia: Passengers from China, Hong Kong and Macau must provide a negative Covid test before arrival. What Xi Jinping Said: On the other hand, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping spoke about Covid for the first time after easing restrictions and announcing the plan to cancel the zero-Covid policy from January 8 . Epidemic prevention and control is entering a new phase… Everyone is working hard, and the light of hope is right in front of us. – Xi Jinping, Chinese Premier Is China hiding the reality of the Covid situation? China reported more than 7,000 new infections and one death on Saturday (December 31). However, several countries and the WHO believe that China is not disclosing the true extent of the spread of Covid-19 and the figures play down the situation. Australia and Canada both cited Beijing’s “lack of comprehensive information” on the Covid situation as the reason for the Covid restrictions.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the Covid restrictions imposed by various countries on travelers from China “understandable”. In the absence of comprehensive information from China, it is understandable that countries around the world act in ways they believe can protect their populations. – Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the WHO The WHO also met with Chinese officials on December 30 to urge Beijing to share real-time Covid data.

