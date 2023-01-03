Politics
Our unhealthy obsession with Brexit populism is destroying the UK
The start of the year brings the blues, usually because the near future is unknowable and most humans need certainty to feel secure. This year is bluer than ever. The war in Europe continues; Covid cases increase; the NHS is collapsing; and the cost of living crisis is being felt. Citizens Advice warns that more than 37% of families could not face a 20 increase in their monthly expenses.
An additional reason to feel sad is the populist, uncivilized and crass state we were in. I am often told that my pessimism is unjustified and that, unlike Sweden, for example, the UK has always seen far-right parties. Yes, by taking over their policies. We see how normalized this is when Keir Starmers’ Labor Party urges Interior Minister Suella Braverman deporting more asylum seekers, mostly from hellish places like Iran and Afghanistan.
Public intellectual Peter York writes in an essay that populism is a thin ideology, short of real politics, [which] must team up with something established and familiar to give it weight. It’s usually anti-immigration, anti-multiculturalism nationalism. Build this wall. Ban these Muslims (but not the rich!). Add to that misogyny, anti-revival resentment, and unlimited freedom to hurt and offend.
We weren’t always like this. Other nations, like France, Brazil, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, are coming out of this political curse and slowly restoring liberal democracy (they might fail, the forces of darkness well funded by black money might come back strong). But for now, I envy them.
Take the last five days. Andrew Tate, who monetized vicious and violently misogynistic beliefs online, directed a tweet to climate change activist Greta Thunberg: I have 33 cars. Please provide your email address so I can send a full list of my car collection and their respective huge shows.
Tate, who appeared on Piers Morgans TalkTV, was backed in a (now deleted) Tweeter by TalkRadio shock-jockess Julia Hartley-Brewer: I would choose the life of Andrew Tates Everytime about the life of a semi-educated, autistic and pessimistic eco-cultist. These outlets of Murdoch, GB News, Spiked and other specimens of anti-liberal media are part of the populist ecosystem. Hartley-Brewer and others of this swamp exude obnoxiousness and poison, but are frequently on the BBCs Question time and other respectable political shows. And so the toxicity enters the national arteries and veins. Britain is becoming one of the sickest nations in the West.
My colleague Jane Merrick wrote on Monday about the possible return to power of Boris Johnson a liar whose betrayal of his colleagues, wives, lovers, backers and constituents is legendary; who let down the victims of Covid; whose greed is insatiable; who should never be trusted personally or politically. Yes him, people. Millions are missed by the thug/savior who would drown them all to save his own skin. As Chris Barrett, a 56-year-old builder, told American National Public Radio: Johnson is the peoples’ choice. It’s pretty normal, isn’t it? He makes mistakes like everyone else. They all lie.
Boris Johnson, who wanted to be king of the world at the age of five, now reigns over British populism. Coming from an elite family, entrenched in the establishment, a liberal metropolitan then mayor of London, he transformed himself into a man of the people. That’s the thing. Nigel Farage, also threatening a comeback, was the first to master it.
Think back to Brexit, the first big prize won by bad boy Boris and others whose Brexit campaign became infamous for its meanness and deceit. Not everyone who voted for Leave was mean or tricked, but the vote couldn’t have been won without those who were. According to York, Johnson embraced us and them post-truth stances and slogans to operationally become a populist. He pushed back on Ukip by making populism sexy.
According to The Economist, until 2016, the EU was a political concern for less than 10% of Britons. Before the referendum, 50% got engaged and enraged. The rest were turned off like Michael Gove, Dominic Cummings, Johnson, Farage, and other elitists, all agitated the ordinary voter with rhetoric about sovereignty, control, pride, nationalism, imperial fantasies, and traditional values. . They promised them that the brightest of futures awaited them backstage, ready to take center stage. These charlatans are still there, still a malicious presence in our politics.
No major or shadow government dares to say that Brexit is a disaster, economically, culturally and for all of our future. An estimated $40 billion was lost in tax revenue; labor shortages are increasing. A Statistical survey in December revealed that 51% of people in Britain thought it was wrong to leave the EU. The Starmers Vow to Make Brexit Work is an affront to this truth.
Finally to Rishi Sunak and signs that he is reducing Labors’ lead. The Tories brazenly protect the wealthy and betray the working class, still lie about Brexit, give away billions of pounds and peerages to cronies, and are blatantly corrupt. So why? Because they are still playing populist, anti-awake games to win over uncertain working-class voters.
And that could win them the next election. Do you understand now why I’m so sorry?
