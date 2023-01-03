Prime Minister Modi stresses the need to broaden the scope of research on India’s modern history





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stressed the need to broaden the scope of research on India’s modern history and called on academic and cultural institutions across the country to produce well-researched works on the contributions of social reformer Swami Dayan and Saraswati as well as on the Arya Samaj which he founded in 1875. . Modi made the remarks during the annual general meeting of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) society, in his capacity as chairman, held at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg here, officials said. PUBLICITY CONTINUE READING BELOW Chaired the annual general meeting of NMML. Emphasis is placed on encouraging research, scholarship among young people and the attractiveness of history. Also discussed ways to make PM-Sangrahalaya more popular among young people. https://t.co/gH5DXGcBfa pic.twitter.com/pWOuZbn3zk Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 2, 2023 The NMML was established in memory of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and is an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Culture. The Prime Minister “stressed the need to broaden the scope of research on modern Indian history both in terms of individuals, institutions and themes, in order to create better awareness of people about India’s past,” the ministry said in a statement. He also stressed the “need for the institutions of the country in general to create their well audited and documented recorded memory for the benefit of present and future generations”, he said. During the meeting, Modi expressed satisfaction with the design and content of Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya and highlighted the important fact that “this museum is really objective and nation-centric, not person-centric”, and that he does not suffer from undue influence or unjustified absence. of all required facts, according to the statement. In order to convey the message of the Sangrahalaya, highlighting the achievements and contributions of all Prime Ministers of India to the people, Modi spoke about the need to make the Sangrahalaya popular among the youths by organizing competitions on its content in colleges and universities across the country, said the Ministry of Culture. PUBLICITY CONTINUE READING BELOW He expressed hope that in the near future the museum would become a central attraction for visitors from Delhi, India and other parts of the world, he said. Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya housed in the historic Teen Murti Bhawan here was inaugurated by Modi on April 14, 2022. The new museum’s first sound and light show, on the voyage of the Indian space program was also launched in December. The Prime Minister also referred to the 200th birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati, one of modern India’s most influential social and cultural figures, which will fall in 2024. He called on academic and cultural institutions across the country to produce well-researched work on the contributions of the great visionary and social reformer, as well as the Arya Samaj which will celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2025. The Chairman of the Executive Council, Nripendra Misra, spoke about the current functioning of the Society and outlined the vision for the future. PUBLICITY CONTINUE READING BELOW EASTMOJO PREMIUM

In particular, he highlighted the projects of the Library, which is the leading institution in the field of modern and contemporary history of India, as well as the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, according to the statement. Members of the NMML Society and the Executive Council attended the meeting, during which the institution's annual report and audited accounts were adopted, he said.

