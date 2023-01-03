Trump seems to have a big war chest but is he struggling to raise funds? | donald trump





With his 2024 presidential bid officially launched, Donald Trump looks set to enter the race for the Republican nomination with a head start: his Pacs and committees have a war chest of around $95 million, enough to give Republican candidates jostling against him pause.

But a scratch below the surface reveals a different reality. About $78 million of the $95 million cannot be directly used for the Trumps campaign, according to a Guardian analysis of the Trump fundraising website.

Plus, there’s evidence that the stream of small donors that fueled his past runs is drying up. Some prominent mega-donors have fled. And a campaign finance watchdog has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) about Trump allegedly violating soft money laws when he appears to be playing a shell game with his money.

There are a lot of moving parts, but there’s plenty of reason to believe Trump is fighting harder than he has in recent years to raise funds, said Robert Maguire, research director at Citizens for Responsibility. and Ethics in Washington.

Trump’s fundraising in recent years has brought in staggering sums. In the 2020 round, it raised $882 million, and an additional $500 million since then. But the savings were depleted by Trump spending on his own legal defenses, Melania Trump’s personal designer and helping the Jan. 6 rioters.

In recent years, the Trump team and its close allies have worked on an ever-expanding network of at least a dozen Pacs and similarly named committees. Typical examples: the Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee and the Save America Joint Fundraising Committee.

Trump announcing his 2024 race in November. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The most prolific entity in the current cycle has been Save America’s Leadership Pac, which has raised approximately $111 million and has approximately $21 million remaining after the midterm. But federal rules prohibit Trump from using leadership Pac funds for his campaign, because leadership Pacs exist to support other candidates. It can, however, be used to support large rallies which are a central campaign strategy.

Various Super Pacs hold an additional $57 million, and while these can be used to support Trump’s campaign or attack his opponents, the Pacs cannot legally coordinate with the campaign.

In total, that means about $78 million of the $95 million available as of Nov. 28 cannot be directly used for the Trump campaign.

Still, that’s not stopping the former president from trying to shift money from leadership Pacs to Super Pacs via legally questionable shell play. On Oct. 3, Save America executive Pac made a $20 million contribution to Make America Great Again, Inc., because the latter can spend more freely.

But it has caught the attention of legal observers who say the move clearly violated the soft money provisions of the Federal Election Campaign Act. On November 14, campaign finance watchdog Campaign Legal Center (CLC) filed a complaint with the FEC.

It alleges that Trump, based on multiple statements and fundraising totals, was already a presidential candidate when he effected the transfer of Pac leadership to the Super Pac.

Therefore, Trump violated federal law that prohibits this type of soft money transfer, said Saurav Ghosh, director of federal campaign finance reform for the CLC.

Additionally, Trump appears to be circumventing Super Pac rules that prohibit coordination with his campaign.

Super Pacs are theoretically independent of the candidate, but with Trump they are independent of heavy citations, Ghosh said. Obviously, when you have a Super Pac like this, which is organized by allies and people who have worked on previous Trump campaigns, independence is illusory.

Trump has expressed contempt for these rules, telling Fox News in an August 2021 interview that campaign finance laws are extremely convoluted and incredibly stupid. He also took advantage of the interview to strongly hint at his candidacy.

The interview tells you everything you need to know, Ghosh said.

The new committee that will act as Trump’s official fundraiser is Donald J Trump for President 2024. Filling it with funds from the usual sources, however, may prove more difficult than in the past.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump watch as he arrives to announce he will run in 2024. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

That’s because the low-value donations that fueled previous campaigns, some of which were raised through questionable recurring payment plans, appear to be dwindling. The Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee merged his Save America Leadership Pac and the Official Nominees Committee.

The joint committee bragged about transporting $24 million from July to September, but spent $22 million to get there, according to later records. In total, his Pac network ran $13 million in the red in the three-month period leading up to the midpoints, fueling speculation about small donor fatigue.

Additionally, the campaign recorded revenue of $111 million before the election and fell to around $95 million after the election, as its expenses exceeded its fundraising.

He captivates a huge population of small donors willing to keep giving him their money, Maguire said. He still has the ability to fundraise from the Maga mob, but the question is, will that calm down? Is there enough in the crate?, and that remains to be seen.

Among those who left Trump’s major donor battalion are his top 2016 contributors, Robert and Rebekah Mercer, CNBC reported. The billionaires instead donated to his likely chief rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, who threw away about $67 million mid-term, also backed DeSantis: I’d like to think the Republican Party is ready to move on from someone who’s been a three-time loser for this gone, Griffin said. Bloombergs New Economy Forum in September.

Meanwhile, Blackstone financier and CEO Stephen Schwarzman, who spent $34 million mid-term, expressed a similar sentiment.

America does best when its leaders are rooted in today and tomorrow, not today and yesterday, Schwarzman said in a statement. It’s time for the Republican Party to turn to a new generation of leaders, and I intend to support one of them in the presidential primaries.

But DeSantis faces a situation similar to that of Trump. He has raised a huge amount of money through his Pac at the state level, but that cannot be transferred to a federal campaign. Ghosh said he suspected DeSantis was trying to transfer the money to a Super Pac, as Trump did.

It could trigger another Campaign Legal Center complaint, but it’s unlikely to go anywhere: With an equal number of Democratic and Republican commissioners, the agency has been stuck in a partisan stalemate for years.

These are serious violations because the federal system is designed to be protected from out-of-bounds spending, he said. But the FEC rarely enforces the laws, and in Trump’s case, they have a particularly abysmal record, so I don’t expect them to change here. Obviously I hope they do, because it’s a clear violation, but we recognize what we were up against.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jan/03/trump-war-chest-2024-presidential-campaign The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos