Five big things the world is wrong about China and COVID

China has full capability and confidence in ultimately defeating COVID-19. Recently, places like Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou have seen a spike in infections and a return to normal life. Other provinces and cities in China are also expected to return to normal in the short term.

Myth 2: China hides COVID-19 case numbers

Some people have speculated that China is hiding case numbers. This is nothing but nonsense. After adjusting COVID-19 prevention measures, China stopped performing nucleic acid testing for all residents, making it difficult to know precisely what the number of cases is, as it is the case in many countries around the world. The US government stopped publishing COVID-19 case numbers in October 2022.

There are two main criteria for determining death from COVID-19 worldwide. One is death directly caused by respiratory failure due to COVID-19 infection, the other is death within 28 days of infection. Simply put, deaths from COVID-19 and deaths from COVID-19.

China has adopted the first category of death criteria since 2020. In times of pandemic and rapid transmission, it is difficult to say exactly what the fatality rate is. However, China has started collecting information through questionnaires and surveys and will continue to release information on deaths and serious cases in accordance with the principle of truth, openness and transparency.

Myth 3: China is not ready to adjust its COVID-19 prevention measures

China’s decision to adjust its COVID-19 prevention measures was made in a scientific and prudent manner based on a thorough examination of the characteristics of the virus, the pandemic situation, vaccination, preparedness of medical resources and prevention and control experiences.

The omicron variant has been less virulent and most cases of infection are mild. China has accumulated rich experiences over the past three years in COVID-19 prevention and control, which provide favorable conditions for its adjustment of measures. China has more than 10 types of vaccines covering various technical routes and vaccination methods, and more than 3.4 billion doses of vaccines have been administered in total. Over 92% of the total population is covered and over 90% is fully vaccinated.

Among people over the age of 60 and 80, over 85% and 65% are fully vaccinated, respectively. China has the largest production capacity of antipyretic drugs in the world and has taken multiple measures to increase production; its drug supply can fully meet market demand. Chinese authorities have also promoted international medical cooperation in accordance with market principles and approved the import of COVID-19 treatment drugs produced by Pfizer and other international manufacturers.

Myth 4: The Chinese vaccine is ineffective

Chinese vaccines have helped prevent serious illness and death for millions of people around the world. According to a study published by the University of Hong Kong, the efficacy of an inactivated vaccine in preventing severe cases caused by omicron after vaccination with booster shots was almost the same as that of the mRNA vaccine, reaching 97%. A Lancet sub-journal also acknowledged that inactivated vaccines have similar efficacy to mRNA vaccines.

There is scientific consensus that no vaccine in the world can completely prevent COVID-19 infection. The chief executive of Pfizers contracted COVID-19 a second time after receiving his fourth mRNA vaccine booster. Can we conclude that the Pfizers vaccine is ineffective because of this? Obviously not.

Myth 5: The COVID-19 situation in China is holding back economic growth

China’s announcement to adjust its COVID-19 prevention measures and facilitate international personnel exchanges has been widely welcomed.

Many foreign chambers of commerce in China, including the American Chamber of Commerce in China, the British Chamber of Commerce and the German Chamber of Commerce, as well as some foreign diplomatic institutions in China, said the move would help restore trade in personal and business travel between China and foreign countries, restore investment and business confidence, and restore market optimism.

China will continue to be a priority destination for foreign investment. According to a recent survey conducted by the Australian Chamber of Commerce in China, 66% of Australian companies plan to increase their investment in China and 58% of Australian companies consider China to be one of the world’s top three investment destinations. over the next three years. year.

Several international agencies have raised their forecasts for China’s economic growth in 2023, predicting that China will achieve a growth rate of more than 5%, well above that of the world as a whole and other major economies. It is believed that as the global COVID-19 situation stabilizes and the high-quality development measures set by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party are implemented, China’s economy will experience faster growth and bring greater contribution to global economic growth.

We are aware that the Australian Government has decided to implement certain requirements for inbound travelers from China from Thursday. China believes that the prevention and control measures adopted by a country should be scientific and proportionate, not target certain other countries, and should not affect normal personnel exchanges and cooperation.

We hope the Australian side will listen to the voice of the people, objectively consider China’s COVID-19 situation and prevention and control measures, do more to promote China-Australia relations, and provide better conditions and an atmosphere for exchanges and cooperation in various fields.

Zhou Limin is the consul general of the Chinese government based in Sydney.