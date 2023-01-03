Turkey’s inflation rate slows sharply to 64.3%





Istanbul (AFP) Turkey’s annual inflation fell further in December from a two-decade high, official data showed on Tuesday, helping President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s chances in elections scheduled for June.

Consumer prices rose 64.3% in December from levels they stood at a year earlier, the national statistics agency said, compared with an 84.4% year-on-year increase in November. Analysts attribute the sharp slowdown to what is known as the base effect, which makes year-over-year price increases appear weaker compared to the extremely high rates 12 months earlier. The latest reading is still higher than in any other emerging market except Argentina. But it fulfills Erdogan’s campaign promise that inflation will start to decline early in the year after hitting the highest levels since 1998 last year. Economy Minister Nureddin Nebati blamed last year’s record inflation rates on “difficult conditions around the world” and promised a better future. “In the coming months, all of our citizens will begin to feel even more the cumulative effects of the policies we have put in place against inflation,” he tweeted after the data was released. Crazy spending Turkey’s economy has been going through convulsions since Erdogan launched an unusual experiment in September 2021 that tried to tackle inflation by lowering borrowing costs. The lira began to lose value almost immediately as consumers rushed to buy gold and dollars to protect their savings. The price of imports such as oil and gas soared, creating an inflationary spiral that the nominally independent central bank further fueled by continuing to lower interest rates. The annual inflation rate peaked at 85.5% in October 2021. But polls show most Turks have lost faith in official data after Erdogan replaced the head of the national statistics agency following a particularly dire inflation report last year. A separate study released by Turkey’s ENAG research institute showed annual inflation slowing to 137.6% in December from 170.7 a month earlier. The economic crisis has forced Erdogan to alter his foreign policy, renewing economic alliances with petrodollar-rich rivals in the Arab world and stepping up trade with Russia, despite its war on Ukraine. These agreements have helped bolster Turkey’s hard currency reserves, allowing it to stabilize the lira. The government further forced exporters to convert 40% of their dollar revenue into lira, further supporting the Turkish currency. “Very difficult prospects” The stabilization of the lira helped temper the pace of price increases. But analysts warn that a wave of populist social support measures that Erdogan announced ahead of the election are making current economic policies unsustainable. He has tripled the minimum wage over the past year, increased state salaries and increased the pensions of millions of Turks. Analysts estimate that these policies will cost the state billions of dollars, draining the budget and fueling inflation. “Turkey faces a very difficult economic outlook after the election, due to the current disastrous policy mix,” tweeted Timothy Ash of BlueBay Asset Management. Erdogan has pledged not to raise the benchmark interest rate, which at 9% is only a fraction of the annual inflation rate. AFP 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rfi.fr/en/business-and-tech/20230103-turkey-s-inflation-rate-slows-sharply-to-64-3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos