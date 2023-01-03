Britain’s new trade chief thinks there’s more to life than trade deals – POLITICO

Press play to listen to this article Expressed by artificial intelligence.

Britain’s trade chiefs in LONDON have long loved a headline-grabbing, Instagram-worthy free trade deal to get Brexit blood pumped. But Kemi Badenoch has something much less sexy in mind: the highways.

The current International Trade Secretary, a former Tory leadership challenger and a firm favorite of the party base has spent the last few months since taking the reins of the Department for International Trade (DIT), stressing that she sees more in the beat than the multitude of big bang deals struck under the former incumbents of the post.

Instead, she is trying to shift the focus of her departments to more prosaic things: making sure companies actually use the deals Britain has already made, lowering trade barriers, increasing foreign investment and stimulate exports. And she has a favorite automotive metaphor to drive the point home.

Trade deals are like the highway, she said last fall. It’s fantastic, you get them built, but if the cars don’t come and go, then you might as well not have built them. The round trips are exports and investments. It’s a line she tried again at a pre-Christmas barbecue by UK lawmakers, telling them: I want to stress that free trade agreements are like the motorway.

The change in approach has already been applauded by some industry figures, but it is also seen as a sign that Britain has banked many of the quick wins to be had after leaving the EU.

Now for the harder

Anxious to show Brexit was worth it, the UK embarked on a series of free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations after leaving the European Union, securing a slew of rollover deals , big deals from scratch with Australia and New Zealand and launched negotiations. with countries like Mexico, Canada, the Gulf States, India and Israel.

While the agenda has often drawn positive media attention and helped propel then-trade secretary Liz Truss to the top of the Tory pack, the UK deals are now the focus closer scrutiny and experts say the country’s trade honeymoon is over. A coveted free trade agreement with the United States is stalled.

The real test of trade deals is their use by businesses, especially small and medium-sized businesses keen to export more goods and services, said William Bain, trade policy officer at the UK Chambers of Commerce. A balance must be struck between negotiating better terms of trade and ensuring companies get the most out of these deals, he added.

Marco Forgione, chief executive of the Export and International Trade Institute, welcomed Badenoch’s “clear message” that “even sharper attention will be given to increasing exports and investment opportunities”. .

I think Kemi Badenoch is absolutely right to focus on our strengths, said Nicholas Lyons, who as Lord Mayor of the City of London acts as an ambassador for Britain’s financial and professional services. You can spin a lot of wheels by trying to do too much and end up doing nothing.”

Accent change

The UK does not shy away from free trade negotiations entirely under Badenoch. During his short tenure, Britain signed a digital deal with Ukraine and in December began the process of negotiating an enhanced free trade deal with South Korea. The UK also hopes to join a major Asia-Pacific trading bloc, and a deal with India could come in early 2023.

Yet Badenoch and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have already given up on Britain’s love of setting deadlines for FTAs, arguing they want to prioritize depth over speed instead of pegging complex agreements on largely political dates.

Britain’s largest container port, Felixstowe | Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

Badenoch, who has backed Britain’s exit from the EU, said she believed it was essential for the UK to demonstrate its new independent trade policy after Brexit. But, she says, “using [the rollover deals and FTAs] and making sure they work and are more effective, and so on, is going to be my approach.”

Her department still has a lot of work to do in the less sexy areas of removing tariffs and the like, she told the international trade committee.

The change, officials say, is in the focus and desire to make it clear that trade is about more than FTAs.

Badenoch told MPs she definitely wanted more time to consider the UK’s proposed deal with India when she joined DIT in September, but ultimately had to defer to Truss, so Prime Minister, who met the October Diwali deadline set by Boris Johnson. .

She appears to have an ideological partner in Sunak, who, unlike the more libertarian Truss, has previously expressed caution about the downsides of free trade agreements. Sunak marked the UK’s deal with Australia unilateralwhile Badenoch once warned trade-offs involved in FTAs ​​and the impact that opening our markets will have on domestic producers.

After a period of broad consensus among successive trade secretaries, Badenoch seems determined to take the department in a new direction.

“My approach is going to be different from that of previous secretaries of state,” she told MPs. “I would like us to move away from DIT as the ‘Department of Free Trade Agreements’ and back to the Department of International Trade.