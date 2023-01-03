‘yes, I was a playboy…’: Imran Khan’s first reaction after his ‘phone sex’ audios went viral





Image Source: AP/FILE Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Imran Khan leaked audio: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, for the first time after his alleged phone sex audio went viral, has reacted and acknowledged that he “was a playboy and not an angel in the past”. In a major revelation, he also claimed that retired army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa called him a playboy during their last meeting before he was ousted from the constitutional post last year by a motion of censure.

In a meeting with General Bajwa in August 2022, he told me he had audios and videos of my party men. He also reminded me that I was a playboy. I told him yes, I was (a playboy) in the past and never claimed I was an angel, Khan said, adding that he suspected Bajwa had decided to oust him from power .

Dirty audio of Imran Khan

While speaking to reporters at his Lahore residence on Monday, the chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) spoke of dirty audios allegedly linked to him. What message are we giving to our youth through filthy audio and video, he said and indirectly blamed the powerful establishment for recording such audio. Notably, three alleged audio clips believed to be from Khan have been leaked. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed that these audio clips are authentic and that similar video clips of Khan may be released in the coming days.

I learned that he was carefully playing a double game and making Shehbaz Sharif the prime minister. Bajwa stabbed me in the back, Khan said and claimed that Bajwa’s army installation was still active to prevent him from returning to power.

Khan, 70, who was shot in the leg during a rally in Punjab province in November last year, regretted giving General Bajwa an extension. It was my big mistake to grant an extension to General Bajwa. Bajwa began to show his ‘true color’ after being granted an extension and ultimately conspired against my government over the issue of accountability, he blasted.

Imran Khan leaks audio controversy

Khan has landed in controversy once again after his alleged “vulgar conversation” with an unknown woman went viral on several social media platforms. Although India TV does not claim the authenticity of the purported audio, several Pakistani media outlets and journalists familiar with Khan claimed that the male voice in the “leaked audio” belonged to the former prime minister.

Initially, the audio was uploaded by a Pakistani journalist named Syed Ali Haider on his YouTube account and later it went viral on Facebook and Twitter. In the first audio, which the journalist claims to have recorded recently, a woman can be heard saying that she cannot come and meet him the same day because her “private parts are suffering” and that she could possibly meet him the next day if his state of health permits.

Top Pakistani journalists think the audio was original

On the other hand, a man, claiming to be Khan, can be heard saying, “…I will see if it is possible as my family and children are coming. I will try to get their visit delayed. I I’ll let you know tomorrow.” While in another audio, which the Pakistani reporter claimed to be older, Imran can be heard asking the woman vulgar questions about her sexual desires. Also, another journalist named Mansoor Ali Khan, in a Facebook video, claimed he knew the anonymous woman in the leaked audio. However, he did not name the woman in the social media video.

It should be mentioned that Khan landed in several controversies even when he was not the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Recently, his phone conversations made headlines in which he allegedly tried to buy the loyalty of lawmakers. In the clip, party leaders Shireen Mazari and Asad Umar were discussing the cipher and allegedly strategizing how to play it in public, Dawn reported.

