List of names of 33 Mempawah Ministry of Religion officials who received the President Joko Widodo Award





Mempawa (Suara Kalbar) Ministry of Religion Office (Kemenag) Mempawah conducted the 77th Charity Day (HAB) on Tuesday (3/1/2023) morning. Acting as ceremonial inspector was Deputy Regent of Mempawah Muhammad Pagi. He read the written remarks of the minister of religions Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, containing a number of messages to ASN from the ministry of religions. This time, the commemoration of the HAB at the office of the Ministry of Religions in Mempawah is special. Participants, including guests and organizers of the compact ceremony, wore traditional clothing from various tribes of the archipelago. Furthermore, the event was also structured with the presentation of President Joko Widodo’s Satyalacana Karya Satya Award to ASNs who had served for 30, 20 and 10 years. The award was presented by Mempawah Deputy Regent Muhammad Pagi accompanied by Mempawah DPRD President Ria Mulyadi and Forkorpimda officials, as well as Mempawah Ministry of Religions Office Head Hasib Arista. Here is a list of 33 Kemenag Mempawah ASNs who received the President Jokowo Widodo Award; Munawwarah S.Pd.IAssociate teacher at MIS in the environment of Mempawah Regency, work period 37 years 5 months. Hatalina S.Pd.Iassociate teacher with MIS in the Mempawah district, 35 years and 5 months of service. Copy of S.Pd.IAssociate teacher / Head of MIN 1 Mempawah, working time 30 years 5 months. suhaimiAdministration of Letters at the Administrative Subdivision of the Ministry of Worship Mempawah, 35 years and 5 months of service. Mardiana S.Pd.IAssociate teacher at MIN 1 Mempawah, working time 27 years 5 months. Ahmad Darwis S.Ag, S.PdAssociate teacher / Head of MTsN 2 Mempawah, working time 25 years 5 months. Hj Maisum S.Pd.IAssociate teacher at the MIS in the environment of Mempawah Regency, work period 22 years 5 months. Ibrahim S.PAKSuperintendent of TK/RA/SD/MI Junior Expert Schools in the Functional Position Group of the Ministry of Religion Mempawah, 22 years and 5 months of service. Nuraini S.PdAssociate teacher at MAN Mempawah, working time 17 years 7 months. Yatmiarti S.PdJunior Member Teacher at MTsN 1 Mempawah, working time 18 years 8 months. Supardi M S.Pd.IYoung Member Teacher at MIN 2 Mempawah, working time 17 years 7 months. Nurbaiti S.PdYoung Member Teacher at MTsn 1 Mempawah, working time 17 years 7 months. Netti Herawati S.PdYoung Member Teacher at MTsn 1 Mempawah, working time 17 years 7 months. Murdiati S.PdYoung Member Teacher at MTsn 1 Mempawah, working time 17 years 7 months. Agustian S.PdYoung Member Teacher at MAN Mempawah, working time 16 years 4 months. Junarti S.AgJunior expert teacher in a public environmental high school in the Mempawah district, 16 years and 4 months of service. Misbah S.Pd.IYoung Member Teacher at MIN 1 Mempawah, working time 18 years 8 months. Sabinus S.Agyouth member manager / KUA Segedong manager, working time 17 years 7 months. Hatimala S.PdJunior Expert Teacher at MIS in the Mempawah District Environment, 17 years and 7 months of service. Darmawati S.PdJunior Expert Teacher at MIS in the Mempawah District Environment, 17 years and 7 months of service. Mad Kusni S.Pd.IYoung Member Teacher at MAN Mempawah, working time 17 years 7 months. Yulianti S.AgJunior Member Teacher at MTsN 1 Mempawah, working time 16 years 4 months. Maya Sumana Dewi S.AgYoung teacher in a college in the Mempawah District Environment, 16 years and 4 months of service. Asrianto S. Hiresponsible for young members / responsible for KUA Sungai Kunyit, working time 15 years 7 months. Gusti Yudi Arianto SEYoung Member Teacher at MAN Mempawah, working time 14 years 10 months. Suryansyah SEYoung Member Teacher at MAN Mempawah, working time 14 years 10 months. Tutun Wahyuni ​​S.PdYoung Member Teacher at MAN Mempawah, working time 14 years 10 months. Syadiyah Ainun Qotti S.Pd.IYoung Member Teacher at MTsN 3 Mempawah, working time 14 years 10 months. Nurlaila S.Pd.IFirst Member Teacher at MIN 1 Mempawah, working time 19 years 8 months. Sabilah S.Pd. South DakotaFirst expert teacher at MIS in the environment of the Mempawah district, 17 years and 7 months of service. Aisyah S.PdFirst Member Teacher at MTsN 3 Mempawah, working time 16 years 4 months. Homsiyah S.Pd.IManager of Anjongan KUA Letter, 15 years and 7 months of service. Mohamed AliMinistry of Religion Hajj Registration/Cancellation Management Mempawah, 13 years and 7 months of service. FOLLOW MORE NEWS IN GOOGLE NEWS

