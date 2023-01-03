Politics
Marcos Jr. to discuss political security issues with Xi Jinping
MANILA, Philippine President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. will discuss political security issues with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his three-day visit to China this week.
Marcos said he looked forward to meeting Xi and discussing various issues, including strengthening ties between China and the Philippines.
I look forward to my meeting with President Xi as we work to shift the trajectory of our relationship into a higher gear that will hopefully bring many prospects and abundant opportunities for peace and development to the peoples. of our two countries, he said in his preamble. -departure speech at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City before departing for China.
Marcos said he would also discuss issues to resolve issues between the two nations.
In this regard, I also look forward to discussing politico-security issues of a bilateral and regional nature. The problems between our two countries are problems that do not belong to two friends like the Philippines and China, the president said.
We will seek to resolve these issues for the mutual benefit of our two countries, he added.
Marcos left for China on Tuesday afternoon. He said that during his trip, the Philippines is expected to sign more than 10 key bilateral agreements with China, which will add to the more than 100 existing agreements between the two countries.
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, Marcos will have meetings with National People’s Congress Standing Committee Chairman Li Zhanshu, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and his Chinese counterpart Xi.
According to the DFA, Xi will host a banquet for the Philippine delegation after meeting with Marcos.
This will be the second meeting of the two leaders after their meeting in Thailand last November on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit.
JPV/abc
Read more
To subscribe to MORE APPLICANT to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and over 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download as early as 4am and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For comments, complaints or inquiries, Contact us.
|
Sources
2/ https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1711959/marcos-jr-to-discuss-political-security-issues-with-xi-jinping
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Samsung’s new $200 Galaxy phone takes better selfies than before
- Women’s Basketball Preview: Stony Brook
- ‘Winter blues’ can be a state of depression caused by gloomy weather
- Three Stars of the Week Awards go to Penn State and Wisconsin
- NS healthcare recruitment drive to Kenyan refugee camp leads to 65 job offers – Halifax
- Michigan prepares for post-holiday flu surge
- TTC fares to rise by 10 cents, more special constables coming in Tory budget plan
- Onset of allergies?Cedar Fever is back in Austin
- Your Thursday briefing: Russia blames its dead soldiers
- CNN anchors debate Gaetz mocking Trump’s plea to vote for McCarthy
- Eagles go out to play Vikings, Hornets
- Salesforce cuts 10% of staff as tech layoffs run through 2023