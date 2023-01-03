Marcos Jr. to discuss political security issues with Xi Jinping

MANILA, Philippine President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. will discuss political security issues with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his three-day visit to China this week.

Marcos said he looked forward to meeting Xi and discussing various issues, including strengthening ties between China and the Philippines.

I look forward to my meeting with President Xi as we work to shift the trajectory of our relationship into a higher gear that will hopefully bring many prospects and abundant opportunities for peace and development to the peoples. of our two countries, he said in his preamble. -departure speech at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City before departing for China.

Marcos said he would also discuss issues to resolve issues between the two nations.

In this regard, I also look forward to discussing politico-security issues of a bilateral and regional nature. The problems between our two countries are problems that do not belong to two friends like the Philippines and China, the president said.

We will seek to resolve these issues for the mutual benefit of our two countries, he added.

Marcos left for China on Tuesday afternoon. He said that during his trip, the Philippines is expected to sign more than 10 key bilateral agreements with China, which will add to the more than 100 existing agreements between the two countries.

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, Marcos will have meetings with National People’s Congress Standing Committee Chairman Li Zhanshu, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and his Chinese counterpart Xi.

According to the DFA, Xi will host a banquet for the Philippine delegation after meeting with Marcos.

This will be the second meeting of the two leaders after their meeting in Thailand last November on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit.

JPV/abc

Read more