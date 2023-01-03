SC authorizes ECP to pursue contempt proceedings against Imran Khan





The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday allowed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to continue its prosecution against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry, in cases related to contempt of body electoral.

According to media reports, the orders were passed by a three-member bench of the SC, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and including Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Ayesha A Malik, at the request of the ECPs.

The ECP had issued contempt notices in August and September last year, in the exercise of its contempt powers, against PTI leader Imran Khan and party leaders Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Mian Shabbir Ismail and Danial Khalid Khokhar for allegedly using intemperate language against the leader. electoral commissioner and ECP and asked them to appear in person or through their counsel before the commission to explain their position.

However, instead of appearing before the ECP, the PTI leadership challenged in various high courts the ECP’s contempt notices and proceedings on the grounds that Section 10 of the Elections Act 2017, which is the statutory provision regarding the commission’s power to punish contempt, was against the Constitution.

The PTI leaders had also asked the high courts for a declaratory judgment of the charges.

Later, a petition was filed through lawyer Sajeel Sheryar Swati on behalf of the ECP with a request to order the consolidation of the six petitions in a high court instead of defending the commission’s position on issuing contempt notices against PTI leaders in various high courts.

At the previous hearing, the high court had ordered the high courts seized of the petitions filed by the PTI against the ECP to rule quickly on the case.

The seven-page document released today says the proceedings brought by the electorate under section 10 of the Electoral Act 2017 against the respondents have been allowed to continue.

The order noted that the high courts did not prevent the commission from pursuing the case it initiated and that the respondents raised objections to the alleged incompetence of the officer who issued the show cause notices.

As these objections were raised in the course of the pending Article 10 proceedings before the ECP, they must be considered and decided by the ECP before issuing a final order.

We believe that the petitioner [ECP] can continue its proceedings in accordance with the law, including by decisions on the objections raised on behalf of the respondents, he added.

The order also held that the application of a legislative provision should not be interrupted by a court. Unless a law or legislative provision is definitively declared ultra vires the Constitution, its normal functioning can be interrupted by an interim order.

