Philippines Marcos Jr. flies to China amid maritime disputes

PPhilippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. traveled to Beijing on Tuesday for a three-day state visit to meet with Xi Jinping and other senior officials in China to improve bilateral relations.

In a speech before leaving Manila, Marcos said he looked forward to meeting Xi to shift “the trajectory of our relationship into a higher gear” and expand cooperation through bilateral agreements in the world. trade, infrastructure development and agriculture. More than 10 agreements are expected to be signed during this visit.

China is one of the Philippines’ top trading partners, accounting for around 20% of the Southeast Asian nation. imports.

Marcos’ visit comes amid unresolved territorial disputes in the South China Sea. Without explicitly mentioning the maritime dispute, Marcos said he looked forward to discussing political and security issues “of a bilateral and regional nature”.

“The issues between our two countries are issues that don’t belong to two friends like the Philippines and China,” he said. “We will seek to resolve these issues for the mutual benefit of our two countries.”

Xi has long ignored a 2016 ruling by a UN-backed tribunal in The Hague, Netherlands, which invalidates China’s sweeping claims to the waterway, where it is believed $3.4 trillion in world trade happens every year. The Philippines, which has lodged a complaint, denounces the construction by China of military outposts and the restoration of artificial islands to assert its presence and control in the South China Sea.

In November, a senior Philippine Navy official accused the Chinese Coast Guard of forcibly seizing rocket debris that fell into the waters of the Spratly Islands, a group of islands in the disputed waterway. China denied this, and Marcos said he will clarify this during her visit.

The United States, as it increasingly seeks to influence the Indo-Pacific region, has also expressed opposition to China’s hardline claims. In November, US Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Philippines province of Palawan, pledging Washington’s support for the “peaceful resolution of disputes”. Marcos has previously said he will pursue a “friend of all, foe of no one” foreign policy similar to that of his regional counterparts.

Sino-Philippine diplomatic relations were first officially established in 1975, under the dictatorship of Marcos Jr.’s father, the late Ferdinand Marcos Sr. “Our history of friendly exchanges with our northern neighbor goes back centuries,” Marcos Jr. said Tuesday. . “Bilateral cooperation has continued to grow. Today, our ties are deep, multifaceted and mutually beneficial.

