“Yes I was, I never claimed to be an angel”





Islamabad: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan says retired army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa called him a ‘playboy’ during their last meeting before he was ousted from the constitutional post last year by a motion of no confidence.

While interacting with reporters on Monday at his residence in Lahore, the Pakistani chairman of Tehreek-i-Insaf referred to “dirty audios” allegedly linked to him.

“What a message we are giving to our young people through dirty audios and videos,” he said and indirectly accused the powerful establishment of recording such audios.

Recently, three audio clips believed to be of Khan were leaked

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed that these audio clips are authentic and that similar video clips of Khan could be released in the coming days. “During a meeting with General Bajwa in August 2022, he told me he had audios and videos of my partygoers. He also reminded me that I was a ‘playboy’. I told him said yes, I was (a playboy) in the past and never claimed I was an angel,” Khan said, adding that he suspected Bajwa had decided to oust him from power.

“I learned that he was carefully playing a double game and making Shehbaz Sharif the prime minister. Bajwa stabbed me in the back,” Khan said, claiming Bajwa’s “establishment” in the military was still active to prevent him from returning to Power.

Khan, 70, who was shot in the leg during a rally in Punjab province in November last year, regretted giving General Bawja an extension.

“It was my big mistake to grant General Bajwa an extension. Bajwa started showing his ‘true color’ after being granted an extension and eventually conspired against my government on the issue of accountability,” he said. castigated.

