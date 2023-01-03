Mone’s troubles are far from over

Michelle Mone may have landed 200 million Covid contracts after her mate Michael Gove connected her with the right people during the pandemic, but her family still seems to be stretching financially.

Barrowmans Chester Ventures secured funding from Coutts in February this year, 21 months after spending 9.25m on the property. A planning application approved in September 2021 shows that they had plans for a full renovation. These included: the excavation of a one-storey basement; filling of the rear skylight in the basement and at ground floor level with a glass structure; extension of the cupboard wing at ground floor level and formation of a new stone coping on the parapet; refurbishment of the first floor terrace, including the installation of a new privacy screen and connecting bridge; installation of the plant machinery at the level of the third floor up to the level of the rear and main roof; lowering of the front arches; demolition and reconstruction of the elevation of the mews; associated external alterations.

The couple, whose primary residence is on the Isle of Man, already own a lavish home in central London and appear to have purchased the new property as an investment.

Mone is currently being sued by the Department of Health over 122 million taxpayer dollars spent on unusable surgical gowns. She is also facing a National Crime Agency investigation into the dealings of PPE Medpro, the company behind the multi-million pound Covid contracts.

Still no word from Mone in the Lords Register of Interests about his alleged links to PPE Medpro. His entrance there is now empty after parliamentary authorities granted him leave.

His spokesman informs me: Baroness Mone will take a leave of absence from the House of Lords in order to clear her name of the allegations made against her.

Neither of them having apparently found love after their marriage ended, Michael Gove and Sarah Vine are seen spending the New Year together in London.

They see each other a lot because of the children and also because they still get along, a friend of theirs told me. They didn’t do anything special a bottle of bubbly at the former marital home.

Regular readers will not have been surprised by the BBC’s decision to scrap its paper review slots.

In May last year, I reported how BBC Breakfast was considering restarting its weekend press review slots, abandoned during the pandemic.

One of its executives told me then that there was a feeling that newspapers had become less news oriented and more commentary oriented, so they had lost their pre-internet.purposewhich was to inform.

The BBC had made matters worse by often inviting people to the shows with political rather than traditional journalistic backgrounds who, along with their need to have two people for balance, inevitably turned them into Tory-Labour Punch and Judy acts.

I might add that the press review has long had an influential enemy, who has become much more influential lately. While still Prince Charles visiting the BBC studios in London a few years ago, he asked what the newspaper reviews were for. I was reliably informed that the executives he asked were struggling to come up with an answer and he may have put the idea on them to drop the slot.

It is a sad indictment of our policy that Andrew Bridgen, who a High Court judge found to have lied under oath, had behaved in an abusive, arrogant and aggressive manner, and was so dishonest that his claims in a multi-million pound family dispute could not be taken at face value still manages to sit on the Tory benches as MP for North West Leicestershire.

Worse still, Bridgen is now well into a demented campaign against the mainstream media for suppressing evidence of damage from mRNA vaccines.

The timing couldn’t be worse, as medical professionals have expressed concern over the recent rise in cases in China, which led the United States to quickly introduce mandatory Covid tests for travelers from China while that the UK, as always, initially balked at the issue.

In Bridgens’ feverish imagination, big pharma is to blame for the conspiracy of silence. I guess he didn’t say big farmer, because that’s of course what he is an overweight potato farmer.

While Rishi Sunak claimed high morals by updating the ministerial code to require greater transparency on private interests, the prime minister has yet to release a list of interests held by his cabinet.

His hesitation is understandable. That would mean disclosing his 700 million euro stake in Infosys, the Indian conglomerate founded by his father.

Although he brings in a few million each year through dividend payments, Akshata Murthys interest has yet to be officially recognized by Sunak, either in the list of ministers’ interests or in the register of financial interests. members. The current list of ministers’ interests is set until May 2022, and has two governments and dozens of ministers behind due to the wave of appointments made by Boris Johnson when his government imploded, as well as Liz’s brief tenure. Truss and his team.

On Murthy and her business interests, Sunak reports that she owns Catamaran Ventures, a venture capital firm. There was also no mention of the couples’ property interests, which include their UK homes as well as a property in Santa Monica, Los Angeles. The publication is expected, as is the delayed list of accolades awarded by Johnson after his departure from No 10.

Tim Shipman,Sunday timechief political commentator, was a major Brexit cheerleader in her day. However, it would seem that he retracted, not without attracting the wrath of the conservative hard right. Looking back on the past year, he managed to commit the ultimate blasphemy for the Brextremists in a single sentence.

Just as Brexit was the result of the actions of just a few people, David Cameron, Boris Johnson, Michael Gove, Dominic Cummings, Nigel Farage and Jeremy Corbyn, 2022 is a story of men and women seeking greatness who painfully fail, shaped the biographies of the rest of us, he wrote.

Richard North, the formerTelegraphthe man was quick to see red, if not blue. It’s the vapid, London-centric view that needs a cadre of personalities to make sense of its narrow world, casting a stain on political reporting that makes it less valuable than aBeanocomical, North got angry. Shipman cannot conceive of actions and activities that take place without being guided and shaped by media-recognized stars who populate the soap opera version of the events they present in place of reality.

North’s claim that Brexit has always been a people’s movement is undermined by the fact that the latest polls show the people are no longer behind it. The sad reality is that it was always about personalities. Without Cameron’s weakness and Johnson’s opportunism and lies, this would never have happened.