Politics
Politico: Erdogan prepares wars and repression to save his power
After Turkey’s collapsing economy impoverishes the middle class he himself once enriched, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is pushing the country toward unnecessary war and manipulating the justice system to defeat his rivals, writes Politics.
This is Erdogan’s aggressive plan to stay in power in 2023, the year the Turkish Republic will celebrate its centenary. The presidential elections in Turkey on June 23 represent probably the most important, if not the fairest vote, held in the world this year.
The timing will determine whether the nation of 85 million at Europe’s point of contact with Asia and the Middle East will continue to be an increasingly authoritarian and expansionist power or whether it will choose a more liberal and pluralistic.
For the first time since Erdogan’s conservative and Islamist-tinged party, the Justice and Development Party (AKP), came to power in 2002, there is a good chance that something will change politically. According to polls, the AKP still enjoys only 30% of public support.
Inflation has reached over 80%, the Turkish lira has fallen against the dollar and the government is increasingly unpopular due to economic problems.
The tricks of the authoritarian leader to stay in power
Erdogan’s response has been brutal both domestically and internationally. Despite opposition from Washington, but also from Moscow, the Turkish president threatened to send tanks to Syria to drive out Kurdish fighters, allies of the West in the fight against IS militants, but that Ankara considers to disagree with the party. guerrilla workers of Kurdistan (PKK).
At the same time, Erdogan has threatened to attack Greece because of disputes over the exploitation of gas fields in the Mediterranean, Cyprus and the so-called militarization of the Greek islands in the Aegean Sea, although the price that Turkey would pay if it took action makes war an unlikely option.
while, internationally, Erdogan presented himself as an indispensable mediator between Moscow and Kyiv, playing both sides and maintaining good relations with both sides, domestically, the Turkish President used justice to try to remove from play the most dangerous political rivals.
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a popular figure in the secular center-left Republican People’s Party (CHP), was sentenced to more than two years in prison and banned from holding public office for insulting officials public.
In addition, more than 100 politicians from the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) are on trial for alleged terrorist actions, which could lead to the banning of the party.
The HDP is not part of the alliance of six opposition parties, which range from social democrats to right-wing liberals, but their contribution could be decisive if, as polls suggest, neither the AKP nor the opposition failed to win a majority in parliament.
Erdogan has changed his strategy: from zero problems with neighbors to conflicts with many states in the region
Erdogan, in turn a former mayor of Istanbul, was also a victim of abuses of justice before his party came to power. He was sentenced to one year in prison for allegedly reading an Islamic poem, during which time he was unable to hold public office and had to wait to become prime minister.
During the 20 years in power, Erdogan has gone from a zero-problem policy with neighbors to open or frozen conflicts with Syria, Greece, Israel, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Armenia.
Although public opinion in Turkey is strongly nationalistic, a military incursion into Syria that provokes a reaction from the United States or Russia to force Ankara to withdraw could be a decision that would backfire on Erdogan.
The European Union will probably remain passive, instead of acting to moderate or change the situation. The European Community bloc is Turkey’s largest economic partner, but it no longer has very close relations with Ankara.
Turkey’s EU accession process, postponed countless times, is essentially dying, while Brussels must continue to provide assistance to Ankara so that it does not suddenly open its doors to Europe to the nearly 4 million Syrian refugees living on its territory.
The West would no doubt breathe a sigh of relief if Erdogan were to leave power. Governments, however, are not betting everything on the leader’s downfall on the Bosphorus and are maintaining open communication links with him.
The West secretly prays for a more moderate and cooperative Turkey, but offers daunting and limited support to the opposition in the fight against Erdogan.
