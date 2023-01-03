Chinese President Xi Jinping charts course for China’s modernization in 2023

From the revitalization of China to the four modernizations following the formation of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, referring to agriculture, industry, defense and science, China has continuously sought to modernize for more than a century.

In 2022, Chinese leaders released their blueprint for building a new socialist China with a distinctive Chinese path in all respects.

In his New Year’s speech on Saturday, Chinese President Xi Jinping said an ambitious plan has been created to build a modern socialist country in all its aspects and push forward the country’s great rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path. towards modernization.

In the sense of Chinese modernity

A report that was presented to the National Congress of the Communist Party of China for the very first time in October 2022 included the term Chinese modernization, which is a vital concept that describes China’s journey towards rejuvenation (CPC).

Chinese modernization includes aspects that are universal to all modernization processes, as well as features that are exclusive to the Chinese context.

Chinese President Xi Jinping pointed out the distinctive features of modernization in China. These characteristics include the modernization of a massive population, universal prosperity, material and cultural-ethical progress, harmony between humanity and nature, and peaceful growth.

China is trying to modernize more than 1.4 billion people, which is more than the total population of all developed nations in the world today.

As its economy continues to grow at a steady pace, China said it is working to minimize inequality and promote the concept of shared prosperity as a way to ensure everyone gets a fair share of success. economy of the country. China’s Common Prosperity Index, according to the Blue Book of Common Prosperity, rose 79.3 percent in five years, from 24.67 in 2013 to 44.23 in 2020.

China strives to establish an advanced socialist culture, promote sound principles and beliefs, and perpetuate its cultural heritage while continuing to consolidate the material foundations of modernization and improve material conditions for the well-being of his people. China currently has 43 items on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List, the most in the world.

China remained a dominant engine of global economic expansion in 2022, guided by a new development ideology emphasizing innovative, coordinated, environmentally friendly, open and shared development. The International Monetary Fund has predicted that China’s GDP will grow 3.2% in 2022, in line with the projected global growth rate.

As Chinese leaders have often stated, the nation has maintained its commitment to peaceful development. The April launch of the Global Security Initiative is an example of this. It has already received praise and support from over 70 nations.

With strong footsteps

The CPC wants to realize socialist modernization from 2020 to 2035 and make China a prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful modern great socialist country from 2035 to the middle of this century.

Already, the path to achieving the objectives is emerging. The country’s education, social security and health systems are the largest in the world due to its people-centered development ideology.

Xi stressed that innovation is the most important factor in China’s quest to become more modern. It is clear that China is working hard to achieve self-sufficiency in scientific innovation, as evidenced by its many achievements, including the Beidou satellite navigation system, space research that includes lunar and Mars probes as well as the construction from China’s own space station, and the deep-sea manned submersible Fendouzhe. In addition, the government has developed its own technology in the fields of high-speed rail, fifth-generation communications and artificial intelligence.

China’s ranking among the 132 economies surveyed in the World Intellectual Property Organization’s (WIPO) 2022 Global Innovation Index has risen to eleventh place.

China’s modernization program also emphasizes the harmonious cohabitation between mankind and nature, guided by Xi’s idea that clear waterways and verdant mountains are invaluable assets. Over the previous decade, the country reduced its carbon emissions intensity by 34.4% and committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

In addition, China reiterates that it will support a broader program of opening up in more areas and in more depth, following China’s path of modernization and sharing the development opportunities the country possesses with the rest of the world. . China’s commodity trade grew 8.6% year-on-year to 38.34 trillion yuan ($5.5 trillion) in the first 11 months, according to the General Administration of Customs of 2022.