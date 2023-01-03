Husain Haqqani plans to take legal action against Imran Khan





Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States, Husain Haqqani, is planning to take legal action against PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan over allegations he made against the former envoy.

According to the details, Husain Haqqani has denied the charges brought against him by Imran Khan. He also said that the PTI leader never tires of blaming a person who has not held any position of power for 11 years. He says the former Prime Minister continues to invoke his name in matters that do not concern him.

“It is sad that Imran Khan continues to invoke my name in matters that do not concern me. Strange that he blames for his downfall someone without a position of power for 11 years, without a political party, without an army and without intelligence service. Why is research/writing threatening?” says Husain Haqqani.

Additionally, when asked about the legal action, Husain Haqqani said he contacted his lawyers to sue the former prime minister.

“I asked my lawyers to act,” said Husain Haqqani. In a separate statement, Husain Haqqani said he has asked his lawyers to consider whether Imran Khan’s claims about him fall under defamation laws in the various countries where his statements are published.

Imran Khan’s allegations against Husain Haqqani

PTI Chairman Imran Khan while speaking to reporters at his residence in Zaman Park accused General Bajwa of hiring Husain Haqqani in July 2021 for lobbying against him in the United States.

Haqqani continued to promote General Bajwa and continued to campaign against me, Imran Khan said.

It is pertinent to mention that the allegations come after documents posted online last month showed that a former CIA station manager in Islamabad, Robert Grenier, was hired in July 2021 to pressure the PTI government. in Washington, which then hired Mr. Haqqani to do research. for him.

Later, PTI officials in the United States said that the two men, Mr. Grenier and Mr. Haqqani, worked for a senior member of the Pakistani military establishment and that instead of working for the party, they had attempted to bring down his government. Mr. Haqqani immediately dismissed these claims as incorrect.

I have just done some research work for Mr. Grenier on the politics and economy of Pakistan. It is not lobbying, and the relevant US law makes it clear that it is not lobbying,” Husain Haqqani said.

