Viral image showing Prime Minister Modi’s shaved head after his mother’s death





On December 30, Prime Minister Modi’s mother, Heeraben Modi, died at the age of 99. Following his disappearance, a photo of Prime Minister Modi is going viral on social media, in which he can be seen with a bald head and a clean shave. Sharing the image, people on social media claimed that Prime Minister Modi shaved his head after the death of his mother, following Hindu rituals. According to Hindu tradition, male family members of the deceased are expected to shave their heads during the mourning period, also known as “Shhraadh”. The smudging ceremony is a way to show respect for the deceased and let go of their ego. A Twitter user shared this image and wrote a caption in Hindi that read “-“. [English Translation: PM Modi performed all the rituals with simplicity. According to our society’s customs, her mother’s last rites were performed yesterday, and Mundan, i.e., Panidham, was also performed today.] It is widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar caption. To claim: PM Modi has shaved his head after the death of his mother Heeraben. Fact check: The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the virus claim and found it to be false. The viral image is metamorphosed. During the initial investigation, we did a keyword search on Google and found a video tweeted by PMO India dated January 3, 2023, in which he can be seen addressing the 108th Indian Science Congress. In the PM video, Modi can be seen in his normal beard and hair, and it clearly suggests the viral image is transformed. Addressing the 108th Indian Science Congress on the theme “Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with the Empowerment of Women”. https://t.co/pK1jZAhp6C Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2023 We then did a reverse image search and found a similar image in a report of The new Indian Express dated 04 May 2018. However, in this picture PM Modi can be seen in his normal beard and hair. The same image can also be seen in a report of Zee Business. We then compared the viral image with the image published in the New Indian Express report and found that his beard and hair had been digitally erased using Photoshop tools. In both photos, the jacket is similar; the shawl has been placed on the left shoulder, the left eye is on the edge. Below, you can see the side-by-side comparison of the original and viral images. While researching the original source, we found a similar image in a report from Reuters dated December 21, 2017. According to her, the photo was taken on the first day of the winter session of parliament when Prime Minister Modi interacted with the media inside the parliament building. The image caption reads: ‘Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media at the parliament building on the first day of the winter session in New Delhi, India December 15, 2017. REUTERS /Adnan Abidi.” The same image can also be seen on the stock image website Alamy. Our investigation shows that the viral image is transformed. The original photo was taken on December 15, 2017 in Parliament, where Prime Minister Modi can be seen with his usual beard and hair. Therefore, the viral claim is false. If you have any news that you think needs to be checked, please email us at [email protected] or whatsapp on 6364000343 Also Read: Old Video of Cop Attacked by Viral Alcohol Mafia Linked to Recent Hooch Tragedy

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thelogicalindian.com/fact-check/morphed-image-of-pm-modi-bald-head-after-heeraben-death-viral-39629 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos