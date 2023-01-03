Xi Jinping’s Third Term and Maslow’s Pyramid

I am asking a knowledgeable person in China about the Xi Jinping’s third term and a game designed to your absolute measure. For each response, it sends me a graph with maslow’s pyramid and some flags from China, Europe and the United States were distributed there. I take your message to mean that there is a The pyramid of needs in society and that the most basic attract the greatest resources to be satisfied. It takes care of other more advanced needs only when the former are sufficiently covered. I follow the path of flags.

The basis are the survival needslike eating or having a house. China’s policy of meeting these basic needs through the eradication of absolute poverty has a lot to do with the pyramid. An undeniable success that is trying to be exported to other geographies as a paradigm of the advantages of its authoritarian model of government. China, he says, has fulfilled its mission, despite the fact that the Gini index is still discouraging (41.5 in the United States in 2019, against 38.2 in China, according to World Bank data). Aware of the persistence of this inequality, President Xi does not seem to have given up his common prosperity policyin which the wealthy and corporations are invited to contribute to reduce this social gap. But, of course, nothing to begin with dealing with esoteric needs such as freedom or individualistic self-realization, located much higher. Considering basic needs, China deduces that human rights are not universalotherwise what depend on the local situation. Xi has mentioned it many times: a historical analysis leads to the conclusion that the lack of basic economic development is the fundamental reason for the existence of conflicts.

Maslow’s pyramid with Chinese, American and European flags. (for rent)

The second level of the pyramid refers to the physical and economic security needs. This is the essence of the social pact in China. The party guarantees security in exchange for retain power through omnipotent authority. The failure of this pact would call into question the legitimacy of the Chinese system of government. Physical security includes protection against wars, natural disasters, epidemics and physical insecurity. Security against external enemies is a strong argument for accepting strong leadership and extreme surveillance and control. Likewise, it is only in this perspective of guaranteeing security that the Chinese insistence for three long years on the zero covid policy. But if the two needs are opposed, for the moment there is no doubt that economic victorious fate. it is still the master key in china. The objective, as the President repeats, is to achieve this by 2049when celebrating the centenary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, to developed countries and getting out of the middle income zone/trap it finds itself in ($12,500 in 2021, compared to $70,000 in the United States, according to World Bank data). It is only by contrasting the two titles that one can understand the recent and enormous political swerve on the covid and the vigorous trade actions of the country and their businesses that we are going to see in the year 2023.

On the third level is the need to belong to a society, which China is transforming into a civilization with an ancient tradition. This joins a nationalist discourse where yours benefits more virtues work, sacrifice for the common good, cohesion and strangers are disastrous, self-serving and morally reprehensible. It is easy to influence people to fall into this perception bias in which the successes of his society are due to internal causesas the degree of commitment, while failures are explained by external causes malicious intervention by outsiders, as in the recent A4 revolution. All the narrative coming out of China regarding its own and others’ handling of covid conforms to this principle as if it were a textbook. However, its intensive use increases the perception of belonging to society, its cohesion and maybe even his preparation for a hypothetical fight.

The flags of the western world at the top of the pyramid signal that we take many basic needs for granted and we focus the discourse on the highest in the hierarchy. In these dialogues, China actually talks about its needs. We do not understand each other. We could go downstairs to discuss security, belonging and social cohesion. We may not even have any other choice. But it’s a dangerous place. The United States is a good example. All of your recent policies, driven by the Chips Act, are beginning to be plagued with security issues. When you start down this path, it is difficult to go back because, and this is the great truth of Maslow’s pyramid, certainly security is a fundamental needcompared to others, usually sweeps them out of the discussion. I remember the anecdote of the conversation with a university student about the possibilities of continuing her studies in Europe, when she ended up asking me if I preferred freedom or security. This is what China is proposing to its society, a zero-sum game between these two concepts. According to the regime’s ideologue, Wang Huning, China sees the liberal international order not as a rival system, but as a a system that leads neither to order nor to prosperity. It only leads to a fatal inequality and the probable destruction of society and its system of government. As always, there is a lot to learn from China’s view of us.

There is not much hope for dialogue in this new mandate of President Xi, while priorities for meeting needs are so different and when the growing conflict presents itself as a clash of civilizations and therefore conceptually insoluble. There are only a few faint positive signs: that civil society still matters; what can be put human values ​​before technological development; that there is a debate on the refoundation of a more egalitarian and less asymmetrical liberal international order, and that, in China, the official translation of the expression “secure China” sometimes becomes, as the original term allows , “Peaceful China”. Buttonhole.