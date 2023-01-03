‘Yes, I had been a playboy’: Imran Khan confesses to being a playboy during his last conversation with General Bajwa





Former Pakistani all-rounder Imran Khan has to be one of the most decorated players in Pakistani cricketing history. Pakistan won the World Cup under their captain alone. He represented Pakistan in 88 Tests and 175 ODIs, where he scalped 362 and 182 wickets, respectively. Imran has also scored over 3000 runs in both formats.

Apart from his on-field actions, he has also made headlines for his off-field activities. In 1887-88 Imran went to England for a serial and he fell in love with Sita White, who was from Italy. There was a lot of news about the affair of the two.

White is said to have become pregnant, but Imran refused to accept the child as he wanted a boy, and scans revealed a girl. Imran left Sita and she gave birth to a baby girl named Tyrian White. Recently they also took legal action against Imran to accept that Tyrian is just a child of Imran.

Imran Khan admits to being a playboy

Imran Khan admitted to being a playboy during his last conversation with General Bajwa. Khan revealed that Bajwa called him a playboy during their conversation, to which Imran responded positively.

General (retired) Bajwa called me a playboy, and in response I told him yes, I had been a playboy, Imran Khan was quoted by Geo TV.

Imran Khan has had three marriages so far, his current wife Bushra Bibi is his third wife. Khan first married English screenwriter Jemima Goldsmith in 1995 and they divorced in 2004. It was said that Jemima could not adapt to Imran Khan’s political life. Both had two sons together.

Imran then married Reham Khan in 2015 but the marriage was only able to last 10 months and they divorced the same year. Reham already had three children before marrying Imran, and they also lived with them. Imran’s third marriage was in 2018 to Bushra Bibi.

Bushra already had 5 children before marrying Imran, and supernatural allegations and rumors about Bushra are said to be quite common in Pakistan. There is quite a bit of news that things are not going well between the couple.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thesportsrush.com/cricket-news-yes-i-had-been-a-playboy-imran-khan-admits-being-a-playboy-in-his-last-conversation-with-general-bajwa/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos