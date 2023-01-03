Science will achieve great things when it moves from lab to dry land: PM Modi as he opens Science Congress





The Indian Science Congress will witness discussions on issues of sustainable development, empowerment of women and the role of science and technology in achieving this goal.

New Delhi ,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 108th Indian Science Congress on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

By India Today Web Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that science can only turn into great achievements when it comes out of the laboratory and reaches the earth as he inaugurated the 108th Indian Science Congress. The scientific gathering is organized by Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) at its Amravati Road campus. The theme of this year’s ISC is Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with the Empowerment of Women. It will witness discussions on issues of sustainable development, the empowerment of women and the role of science and technology in achieving this goal. The efforts of science can only turn into great achievements when they come out of the laboratory and reach the earth, and their impact extends from the global to the grassroots, when its reach extends from the newspaper to the jameen (earth, daily life ) and when change is visible from research to real life, Prime Minister Modi said. Modi highlighted the role of India’s scientific strength in India’s development history over the next 25 years and said that when the spirit of national service is infused into science with passion, the results are unprecedented. “I am sure that the Indian scientific community will secure our country a place it has always deserved.” Read also | 2023 will mean bigger, bolder and braver missions from India The Prime Minister said that India is counted among the best countries in the world as India moved up to 40th place in the Global Innovation Index in 2022 from 81st place in 2015. India is among the top three nations in the world in terms of number of PhDs and startup ecosystems. He said that when scientific achievements complete the distance between experiments and people’s experiences, it gives an important message and impresses the younger generation who are convinced of the role of science. In order to help these young people, the Prime Minister stressed the need for an institutional framework. Read also | What happens when you don’t get quality sleep? The Prime Minister also underlined the role of the scientific community in developing ways to deal with emerging diseases and the need to encourage research into the development of new vaccines. He talked about integrated disease surveillance for early disease detection. Meanwhile, he also noted the role of low-cost satellite launchers in India’s booming space sector and mentioned that the world will come forward to take our services. The Prime Minister highlighted the opportunities for private companies and startups by partnering with R&D labs and academic institutions. Read also | Nasa mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of leaky Russian Soyuz ship Edited by: Sibu Kumar Tripathi Posted on: January 3, 2023

