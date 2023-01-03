Indonesia’s unaudited budget deficit in 2022 at 2.38% of GDP – Finance Minister





JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia recorded a budget deficit of 464.3 trillion rupees ($29.77 billion) in 2022, or 2.38% of gross domestic product, based on unaudited data, a Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said Tuesday, well below initial forecasts. The government had initially forecast a budget deficit of 4.85% of GDP. Revenue collection, however, was boosted by higher commodity prices and the easing of COVID restrictions last year, prompting the government to revise down deficit forecasts on several occasions. The latest figure was lower than forecast on December 21, when President Joko Widodo said he expected a deficit of 2.49%, meaning fiscal consolidation was faster than expected. By law, the government has the flexibility to spend more, with a statutory budget deficit ceiling of 3% of GDP removed for three years from 2020 to allow for a pandemic response. Southeast Asia’s biggest economy probably grew by 5.2% last year, Sri Mulyani told an online news conference. Economic growth in 2021 was 3.7% and the government is targeting 5.3% GDP growth this year. Indonesia recorded 2,626.4 trillion rupees in revenue last year, up 30.6 percent from 2021 and about 16 percent above the target, the minister said. The government spent 3,090.8 trillion rupees, slightly below the amount planned and representing an 11% growth over the previous year. Of this amount, Rs 551.2 trillion was spent on subsidizing fuel prices and electricity tariffs. This figure was also lower than the previous official estimate. The government raised subsidized fuel prices by about 30% in September due to fiscal pressures from high global energy prices. At the time, authorities said that the fuel price hike would cut the energy subsidy budget by around 48 trillion rupees, bringing the estimated total budget to 650 trillion rupees. Given the strong financial position in 2022, Sri Mulyani said she would carry over any excess cash to reduce borrowing in 2023. She did not disclose the amount of excess liquidity by the end of 2022, but reiterated her commitment to “optimizing” the fund “to anticipate funding needs amid global economic uncertainties.” Indonesia expects a budget deficit of 2.84% of GDP in 2023. (1 USD = 15,595.0000 rupees) (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Ed Davies)

