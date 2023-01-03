Politics
Xi ‘preparing Chinese people for war’, says former national security adviser
- Retired Lieutenant General HR McMaster has warned that Xi Jinping is preparing China for war.
- McMaster said Xi was increasingly pointing out aggression in his speeches on Taiwan.
- He urged the United States to strengthen its military presence, to deter China from acting against Taiwan.
Herbert Raymond McMaster, a former national security adviser, said on Monday he believed Chinese President Xi Jinping was “preparing the Chinese people for war.”
speaking on CBS’ “Face The Nation”, hosted by Margaret Brennan, McMaster said the United States should be careful “not to fall into the same traps that we encountered with Vladimir Putin” regarding the threat of conflict with China over Taiwan.
He and several experts, including Michle Flournoy, the former Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, were on the show to discuss US foreign policy on various fronts, such as relations with Iran, the war in Ukraine and China.
McMaster, a retired lieutenant general who served as national security adviser in 2017 and 2018 under former President Donald Trump, said the United States should take potential threats from Xi seriously, adding that the leader “meant what he said”.
“I think we have to be careful not to mirror the image, not to fall into the same pitfalls that we ran into with Vladimir Putin, of confirmation bias and optimism bias,” McMaster said.
He added that Xi had been aggressive in his recent speeches, telling the Chinese people that it would take sacrifices to restore China to national greatness.
McMaster said Xi had “clearly indicated” in his recent statements that he was preparing to act against Taiwan and “subsume” the island.
Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 1, 2023
“China has become more and more aggressive, not only from an economic and financial point of view and from a wolf warrior diplomacy point of view, but physically, with its army,” he added. .
McMaster urged the United States to increase its military presence in the Asia-Pacific region. “We talk a lot about relying on our allies and maybe if we step back, the allies will do more,” McMaster said. “I think in fact it’s the opposite. If the Americans do just a little bit more, many of our allies will follow and build up their defensive capabilities as well.”
Xi said in October that China was “struggling for the prospect of peaceful reunification with Taiwan”, but also repeatedly signaled aggression toward the Democratic Island as it consolidated power last fall.
He opened the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China by declaring that his government “never promise to renounce the use of force” take over Taiwan. In November, Xi urged the Chinese military to prepare for a potential war and outlined a vision for the People’s Liberation Army to become a world-class force by 2027.
The Chinese president also denounced “foreign interference” with Taiwan, a veiled threat against the United States that came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s August visit to Taipei. Beijing, bristling at the visit, responded by announcing a series of renewed military exercises near the island.
On the US side, President Joe Biden angered Beijing in October when he broke with long-term US policy by saying Washington would defend Taiwan if attacked by China.
The White House later clarified that the president’s comments did not signal a change in foreign policy and that the United States still opposes “any unilateral change to the status quo.”
Biden’s rhetoric then changed when he met Xi in November for the G20 summit, when the the president emphasized cooperation between their nations and peace in the Taiwan Strait.
McMaster did not immediately respond to Insider’s email request for comment.
