Indian Science Congress: Prime Minister Modi highlights India appointment with scientific approach





Dwelling on the outcome of India’s rendezvous with science, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the scientific community should work to make the country “Aatma Nirbhar” (self-reliant). In his address to the Indian Science Congress, which is being held in Nagpur, via video conference, Modi said development in the field of science should be aimed at meeting the needs of India, which should be the inspiration of the community. scientist. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister highlighted the role of scientific strength in India’s development history over the next 25 years. He said India moved up to 40th in the Global Innovation Index in 2022 from 81st position in 2015 on a list of 130 countries. India is among the top three nations in the world in terms of number of PhDs and startup ecosystems, he added. Emphasizing that observation is the root of science, PM Modi talked about the importance of collecting data and analyzing the results. The field of data analytics is advancing at a blistering pace, which is a huge help in converting insights into actionable insights, he said. The Prime Minister stressed the need to strengthen the scientific approach by applying various research-driven development techniques. Modi said scientific endeavors can turn into great achievements when they come out of the laboratory to reach the earth and its impact extends from the global to the grassroots. He said that when the achievements of science reduce the distance between experiments and people’s experiences, it impresses the younger generation to learn the role of science. Modi called on the gathering to work on developing an institutional framework through which children with scientific temperaments could be discovered. Highlighting the country’s growing energy needs, the prime minister said India was working on a national hydrogen mission and stressed the need to manufacture equipment like electrolyzers to make it a success. He highlighted the role of the scientific community in exploring ways to deal with emerging diseases and encouraged research work in the development of new vaccines. Prime Minister Modi talked about integrated surveillance for timely disease detection. He mentioned the role of science in waste management as municipal solid waste, electronic waste, biomedical waste and agricultural waste are expanding. He said the government promotes an economic system based on the reuse and regeneration of materials. Acknowledging the role of low-cost satellite launchers, the prime minister said the world will come forward to take on the services of India’s booming space sector. He also highlighted quantum computing and highlighted India’s ability to make its mark in the world as a quantum frontier. Urging young researchers and scientists to acquire expertise in the quantum field and become leaders, the Prime Minister said: India is rapidly moving towards quantum computers, chemistry, communication, sensors, cryptography and new materials.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/lifestyle/science/indian-science-congress-pm-modi-highlights-indias-tryst-with-scientific-approach/2935181/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos