When Jokowi three times does not deny the “reshuffle” news in 2023…

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) again gave his answer when asked about the issue of the redesign (reshuffle) cabinet that would be possible in 2023.

In his answer on Monday (01/02/2023), President Jokowi did not give much information.

The Head of State only stressed that the people were waiting for their decision.

“Wait. Wait,” Jokowi said in response to reporters’ questions. reshuffle in Tanah Abang, Jakarta.

Also read: Asked about the 2023 reshuffle, Jokowi: Wait

When journalists again question the fate of Party ministers Nasdem if reshuffle so it was done, Jokowi again stressed that the audience should wait.

“Just wait,” Jokowi said briefly.

As is known, from the end of 2022 to the beginning of 2023, President Jokowi was questioned three times by journalists on the question of the reshuffle of the Indonesian cabinet Onward.

On these three occasions, the Head of State gave only brief answers.

On December 23, 2022, Jokowi was asked about the results of the latest survey by the Charta Politika agency, which said that the majority of those polled were in favor of the president revamping the Indonesia Onward cabinet.

Jokowi only briefly responded to this possibility.

“Maybe,” Jokowi told the media team after the inauguration of the Sukamahi Dam in West Java.

Read also: Speech of the cabinet reshuffle, Signal of disappointment from Jokowi and Surrender of Nasdem

When the media team asked if it was possible reshuffle set up in early 2023, Jokowi did not give a definitive answer.

“Yes later,” he said.

KOMPAS.com/ADHYASTA DIRGANTARA DKI Jakarta Governor Anie Baswedan and Nasdem Party General Chairman Surya Paloh during the announcement of the declaration of the 2024 presidential candidate at Nasdem Tower, Gondangdia, Central Jakarta on Monday (3/10/2022). DKI Jakarta Governor Anie Baswedan and Nasdem Party General Chairman Surya Paloh during the announcement of the declaration of the 2024 presidential candidate at Nasdem Tower, Gondangdia, Central Jakarta on Monday (3/10/2022).

Reinforced after Anies’ appointment by Nasdem

The question of a cabinet reshuffle actually resurfaced towards the end of 2022.

Especially after one of the political parties in the coalition supporting Jokowi, namely the Nasdem party, declared Anies Baswedan as the presidential candidate (candidate) for the 2024 general elections (Pemilu).

The presidential election elicited reactions from political parties and volunteers from Jokowi’s coalition.

Some of them support the speech reshuffle.

Read also: Encumbered with cabinet reshuffle, vice president: we just have to wait

One reason was that Nasdem’s decision was seen as contrary to Jokowi’s request to be careful and not rush to determine a presidential candidate.

On the other hand, as mentioned PDI-Pthe figure of Anies Baswedan is the antithesis of the government.

Apart from that, it is also often said that the figure of Anies contradicts the palace policy, so Nasdem is considered to be playing with two legs.

Currently, three Nasdem ministers sit in Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin’s cabinet.

The three are Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurnaya Bakar, Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo and Minister of Communication and Information Johnny G Plate.

Also read: Observer: Clearly the reshuffle signal leads to Nasdem, the aftermath of Anies presidential candidate

The existence of these ministers was also mentioned by the PDI-P which currently oversees Jokowi.

In December 2022, PDI-P DPP Chairman Djarot Saiful Hidayat requested that two Nasdem party ministers, namely Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo and Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar, be assessed.

However, in a press release after inaugurating the Manggarai Station Phase 1 development, Jokowi only smiled when the media asked for Jokowi’s response to the matter.

“The PDI-P suggested toreshuffle The Minister of Agriculture and the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Mr. PDI-P suggest which of the latter (which will be revamped)?”, journalists asked Jokowi.

Jokowi only answered this question with a smile.

Also read: Observer: Clearly the reshuffle signal leads to Nasdem, the aftermath of Anies presidential candidate

Jokowi was then asked again about the grid of ministers who will be removed from office if there are any. reshuffle firm.

However, Jokowi did not give a clear answer. “A hint, okay,” Jokowi said before walking away from reporters.

In total, Jokowi has reshuffled the Indonesia Onward cabinet three times so far.

Redesign The first Indonesian cabinet forward was headed by Jokowi on December 22, 2020. At that time, he appointed six new ministers.

So, reshuffle the second was carried out by Jokowi on April 28, 2021 by inaugurating two new ministers.

Read also: Signal of reshuffle of Jokowi, the PDI-P incites two ministers of Nasdem to be evaluated

PDI-P again mentioned Nasdem

Amidst the burning question of a reshuffle, PDI-P General Secretary Hasto Kristiyanto alluded to the statement by PDI-P DPP Chairman Djarot Saiful Hidayat, who requested that two Nasdem ministers, to namely Syahrul Yasin Limpo and Siti Nurbaya Bakar be assessed.

Hasto mocked the Minister of Agriculture who once said he would export rice to China. However, the reality is not as expected.

“If we look, for example, what was conveyed by the Minister of Agriculture on August 22, 2022, he said that Indonesia would export rice to China. But then it turned out that the facts were far from what was declared. Then we imported rice,” Hasto said during a virtual press conference on December 30, 2022.

Then, Hasto said, the PDI-P asked all ministers to work hard given that in 2024 Jokowi’s leadership would come to an end.

Therefore, Hasto recalled, if there are ministers who are affected reshuffle so do not associate yourself with political affairs.

“And if it can’t be done properly, don’t tie it to political issues when the president makes the decision to do so. reshuffle. And reshuffle it does not refer to any particular party,” Hasto said.

Also read: PDI-P calls for 2 Nasdem ministers to be assessed, Democrats remind Jokowi of reshuffle

Nasdem handed over to Jokowi

Meanwhile, Nasdem Party Vice Chairman Ahmad Ali lamented the statements of two PDI-P elites who asked President Jokowi to assess the two Nasdem ministers.

According to Ali, only President Jokowi has the authority or prerogative to reshuffle the cabinet. Political parties are deemed not to interfere with this right.

“So it’s final, we’re not working on it anymore. If then someone asks the president to do it reshuffle or evaluating people by person, in our opinion, is unethical because the president is a head of government who cannot be intimidated by political parties,” Ali said when contacted. Kompas.comMonday (01/02/2023).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OZ5uktalkI

Therefore, Nasdem dropped the case completely reshuffle to President Jokowi.

Indeed, the president is considered to have related independence reshuffle.

“We have said it many times reshuffle The cabinet is the prerogative of the president, based on the performance of the cabinet because ministers are assistants to the president,” Ali said.

Read also: The PDI-P is pushing the two ministers to be dismissed, Nasdem: If you don’t have enough seats, ask the president!

On the other hand, Nasdem also admitted that he was reluctant to meet the PDI-P and President Jokowi to resolve the issues. reshuffle what is happening.

Because, according to Ali, there are no problems to solve. Moreover, the relationship between Nasdem and Jokowi would have no problem.

“We felt that at first the president was fine. The president’s statement was not explicit, so this reshuffle issue happened 2 years ago,” Ali said.

Meanwhile, with PDI-P, Nasdem is also considered to have a good relationship. This is apparent from the communication between the parties in Jokowi’s coalition government so far.

For this reason, Ali suggested that neither side should fuss over the issue. reshuffleincluding political parties.

“So we believe there is nothing to discuss with PDI-P on these issues,” Ali said.

“Well, if later the PDI-P still feels that they don’t have enough seats, you want to take the Nasdem seat, so you don’t need to talk to the media, just talk to the president,” he said again. , jokingly.

Read also: Reluctant to meet the PDI-P and the president on the question of the reshuffle, Nasdem: We are not in a different position from that of the government



Get updates Featured News and latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.

