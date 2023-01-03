Science in India should aim to empower India: PM Modi at ISC

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the Indian scientific community should work to make India “aatma nirbhar” (self-sufficient).

Scientific development should be aimed at meeting India’s needs, and that should be the inspiration of our scientific community, he said in his address to the Indian Science Congress, which is being held in Nagpur, via video conference.

Addressing the 108th Indian Science Congress on the theme Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment.

He cited the growing energy needs of the country and urged the scientific community to forge such innovations in the field that could benefit the country.

Since India is home to 17-18% of the world’s population, the progress of so many people will also bring a surge in global progress, he said.

India today uses scientific means for progress and its consequences are visible, he said, noting that India has risen to 40th in the Global Innovation Index from 81 in 2015 on a list of 130 countries.

Scientific endeavors can turn into great achievements when they reach the “zameen” (soil) from the laboratory, when their impact goes from global to local, and when changes are visible in research as well as in real life, did he declare.

