Philippines’ Marcos Jr. visits China amid maritime disputes





Manila, Philippines — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. traveled to China on Tuesday for a three-day state visit, saying he looks forward to meeting Chinese leader Xi Jinping as they work to strengthen bilateral relations. By leaving for Beijing, I will open a new chapter in our comprehensive strategic cooperation with China, he told officials and diplomats, including the Chinese ambassador, before boarding his flight from a capital airbase. I look forward to my meeting with President Xi as we work to shift the trajectory of our relationship into a higher gear that will hopefully bring many prospects and abundant opportunities for peace and development to the peoples of our two countries, he added. Referring to the territorial dispute between the two countries in the South China Sea, he said he was looking forward to discussing bilateral and regional political and security issues. The problems between our two countries are problems that do not belong to two friends like the Philippines and China, he added. We will seek to resolve these issues for the mutual benefit of our two countries. China claims nearly all of the South China Sea and ignored a 2016 ruling by a court in The Hague that invalidated Beijing’s claims to the waterway. The case was brought by the Philippines, which says China has since turned disputed reefs into artificial islands with airstrips and other structures so they now look like forward military bases. More recently, a Philippine military commander reported that the Chinese Coast Guard forcibly seized Chinese rocket debris that Philippine Navy personnel recovered from the South China Sea last month. China denied the forced seizure. Marcos said he would seek further clarification on his visit to Beijing. Accompanied by a large business delegation, Marcos said they would seek cooperation in various fields, including agriculture, energy, infrastructure, trade and investment, and people-to-people exchanges. He said they expect to sign more than 10 key bilateral agreements during the visit. China accounts for 20% of the Philippines’ foreign trade and is also a major source of foreign direct investment.

