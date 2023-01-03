UK’s failure to switch to renewables adds 2,150 to consumer bills in 2022, says ECIU





The failure to switch to renewable technologies has amplified energy bills and other costs in the UK. Image: Piqsels NC.

If the UK had completely switched from fossil fuels to renewable technologies, it could have cut the cost of energy bills in 2022 by around 1,750, the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) has said. In addition to the 1,750 that could have been saved, the ECIU also clarified that another 400 could have been saved on food bills due to the impact of climate change and volatile oil and gas prices on the sector. This brings the total amount that could have been saved to 2,150. The use of green technologies has been touted as one of the main methods of reducing energy bills amid the energy crisis. This crisis was amplified by the volatility of the wholesale gas market due to several factors, in particular the impact of the war in Ukraine. Several factors have also been highlighted to have caused delays to the UK’s net zero journey. This includes reducing insulation programs, banning onshore wind farms, failing the heat pump deployment program and slowing rooftop solar panel installations. The costs of these failures could well be in the region of $39 billion, the ECIU said. Delays to #NetZero add thousands to invoices – new ECIU report Missed savings and impact of #weather and #energy costs add up to 2,150 to UK household bills in 2022https://t.co/lohfaWBVYh pic.twitter.com/iv6DHwwS4K — ECIU (@ECIU_UK) December 31, 2022 The onshore wind ban has hurt the UK’s renewable energy generation sector since it was first implemented in 2016. The government tried to address the issue last month, saying it would ease its de facto ban on onshore wind following mounting pressure from MPs. MP Simon Clarke, former Secretary of State for Leveling, Housing and Communities, introduced an amendment to the Leveling Bill in November that would allow local planning authorities to approve onshore wind projects. This won support from other members of the Conservative party, including former prime ministers Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, as well as COP26 president Alok Sharma. The IMF says the UK is too dependent on gas and this particular chicken has gone home this year with many households struggling to pay their bills, said Jess Ralston, energy manager at the ECIU . Clearly, had investments in home insulation, onshore wind and other net-zero technologies been made earlier, homes might be better off. Up-front investment is needed, but just as green levies on bills have built a renewable energy industry providing clean, cheap electricity and jobs, the payoff is measured in the thousands of pounds for homes and billions for the UK as a whole.

