Abundant availability of data to aid science, says PM Modi





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the abundant availability of data and technology in the modern age will help science. Virtually addressing the 108th Indian Science Congress, which opened in Nagpur, Modi said: “India’s scientific community will secure a deserved place for our country.” He further stated that the field of data analytics is advancing at a dazzling pace, which is a great help in converting insights into insights and analytics into actionable insights. “Whether it is traditional knowledge or modern technology, each plays a crucial role in scientific discovery,” the Prime Minister noted. He also highlighted the need to strengthen scientific processes by applying various techniques. Highlighting the contribution of women in science, the Prime Minister said the increase in women’s participation is proof that both women and science are advancing in the country. “Our thinking is not only that we should empower women through science, but also empower science through the contribution of women,” he said and stressed the need to help achieve the efforts of the grassroots world-level science. “The efforts of science can only turn into great achievements when they come out of the laboratory and reach the earth, and their impact extends from the world to the grassroots, when its reach extends from the newspaper to the zameen and when change is visible from research to real life.” The Prime Minister also underlined the role of the scientific community in developing ways to deal with emerging diseases and the need to encourage research into the development of new vaccines. He talked about integrated disease surveillance for early disease detection. For this, he stressed the need for coordinated efforts of all ministries. Likewise, the LiFE movement, i.e. Lifestyle for Environment, can be greatly helped by scientists. Highlighting the issues that will pave the way for the development of science in the country, Modi remarked that meeting India’s requirements should be the root of all inspiration for the entire scientific community. “Science in India should make the country Atmanirbhar,” the Prime Minister remarked, noting that 17-18% of the human population resides in India and such scientific developments should benefit the entire population. Modi noted that it is a matter of pride for every citizen that at the call of India, the UN has declared the year 2023 as the International Year of Millet. He pointed out that work can be done to improve India’s millets and its utilization while effective measures can be taken by the scientific community to reduce post-harvest losses with the help of biotechnology.

