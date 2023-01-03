200 days as trade minister, Zulkifli Hasan claims to have succeeded in stabilizing cooking oil prices





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Zulkifli Hasan or Zulhas said on January 1, 2023 that during his tenure as trade minister entering its 200th day, he claimed to have managed to maintain the price and supply of essential commodities. In particular the merchandise of cooking oils which became scarce with the price spike at the start of 2022. After being appointed Minister of Commerce on June 15, 2022, he claimed to have pledged to President Joko Widodo alias Jokowi to bring down cooking oil prices. “Less than a month, just 21 days after being named, a cooking oil packaged for the people under the Minyakita brand was launched on July 6, 2022,” he said in a written statement Monday, January 2. 2022. MinyaKita is sold at the highest retail price (HET) of Rp 14,000 per litre. Within 100 business days, Zulkifli said MinyaKita is available in 34 provinces including NTT, West Papua and Papua. According to Zulhas, the stabilization of the price of cooking oil and other commodities throughout the second half of 2022 will also help reduce the inflation rate amid rising fuel prices (BBM). Until November 2022, inflation in Indonesia continues to decline. The Central Bureau of Statistics (BPS) reported that headline inflation was recorded at 5.42 percent year-on-year (YoY). This was driven by volatile food inflation of 5.70% YoY. He considered the number to be the lowest since May 2022. Zulhas said the strategy implemented by the Ministry of Commerce was to go directly from market to market. To date, the ministry has visited 44 markets, from the western end of Al-Mahira Lamdinding Market in Banda Aceh City to the eastern end of Remu Central Market in Sorong, West Papua. “Going forward, myself and all staff at the Ministry of Commerce will continue to tour every market to ensure prices and availability of basic necessities are under control,” said Zulhas, who is also the President of the National Mandate Party (PAN). . However, what about the actual data on the price of cooking oil? Data from the National Food Pricing Information Center (PIHPS) indicated that the price of bulk cooking oil as of January 2, 2023 reached Rp 15,200 per kilogram or above the HET. The price of branded packaged oil continues to rise to Rp21,550 per kilogram. In addition, the Market and Basic Needs Monitoring System of the Ministry of Commerce also noted that during the same period, the price of bulk oil was above the HET by Rp 14,200 per litre. While the price of simple packaged cooking oil reaches Rp 16,400 per liter and the price of premium packaged oil cooking oil is Rp12,100 per litre. PRINCESS RIANI SANUSI | IMAJI LASAHIDO (INTERN) Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News



