Politics
PM Modi will address the 108th Indian Science Congress today
New Delhi, January 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 108th Indian Scientific Congress (ISC) today via video conference, officials said.
The central theme of this year’s ISC is “Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with the Empowerment of Women”.
According to official sources, the ISC will attend discussions on issues of sustainable development, empowerment of women and the role of science and technology in achieving it.
Participants will discuss and deliberate on ways to increase the number of women in the upper echelons of teaching, research and industry, while trying to find ways to provide women with equal access to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) education, seeks opportunities and economic participation.
A special program to showcase the contribution of women in science and technology will also take place, which will also see lectures given by renowned women scientists.
Several other programs will also be organized alongside ISC.
A children’s science congress will also be organized to help stimulate children’s scientific interest and temperament. The Farmers’ Science Congress will provide a platform to improve the bioeconomy and attract young people to agriculture. The Tribal Science Congress will also be held, which will also be a platform for scientific display of the indigenous ancient knowledge system and practice, while emphasizing the empowerment of tribal women.
The first session of the Congress was held in 1914. The 108th annual session of the ISC will be held at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, which is also celebrating its centenary this year.
