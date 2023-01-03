Politics
Turkey’s Pipeline Politics in Central Asia | Nikola Mikovic
Central Asia and the South Caucasus have long been in Russia’s geopolitical orbit. But as the Kremlins’ war in Ukraine stumbles, Turkey seeks to profit by increasing its influence in strategically important regions.
It is no secret that Ankara considers Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan as countries belonging to the Turkish world, an idea that former Turkish President Abdullah Gul once formulated as following. One nation, six states. Yet cultural ties are not what drives his successor, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, now. Today, everything revolves around energy.
Turkey’s ties with Turkmenistan are particularly important. Although not a member of the Organization of Turkic States, an influential regional group of Turkic-speaking countries, Turkmenistan plays a key role in Ankara’s strategy in Central Asia. Like Erdoganto put it bluntly last monthI hope that Turkmen gas will soon start arriving in Turkey through the Caspian Sea.
Despite being one of the worldsmost isolated regimesTurkmenistan ranksfourth in the worldfor natural gas reserves after Russia, Iran and Qatar.
Although China is themain buyer of Turkmen gasright now, Ankara is aiming to start buying energy from the former Soviet republic to help turn Turkey into agas hub.
Here’s how it would work: By investing in the political and economic conditions necessary to import large volumes of natural gas from Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan, Turkey could redirect energy to Europe and become a intermediary in gas sales.
While theThe Kremlin supports this ideain principle, especially since it can no longer supply Europe with natural gas via Nord Stream gas pipelines Turkey’s energy strategy has met with some Russian opposition. Most notable is Senator Alexander Bashkin,who recently wrotethat Moscow would not allow the construction of the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan, an essential element of any future link with Turkey. Bashkin blamed environmental concerns for his stance, but the geopolitical subtext was clear.
Yet even if the Kremlin shared the Bashkins’ view, Moscow is unlikely to have the wherewithal to knock Turkey off course. Stuck in Ukraine, Russia is incapable of dictating to other countries, and especially not to Turkey.
In theory, Moscow could offer its own gas pipelines to Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to export gas to Europe. But given Russia’s isolation on the world stage and the fact that President Vladimir Putin has turned his country into a pariah state, the former Soviet republics of Central Asia are unlikely to be willing to do business with them. the Kremlin.
Thus, Ankara will almost certainly continue to expand its energy ties with Turkmenistan, without fear of Russian reprisals.
Turkey already buys energy elsewhere in the region; Ankara is one of Azerbaijan’s main buyers of natural gas. But because Azerbaijanisresources are limitedAnkara still considers Turkmenistan as the linchpin of its geo-economic strategy.
As energy and economic interests guide Turkey’s strategy in the post-Soviet space, Erdogan will no doubt continue to emphasize the importance of pan-Turkism, given that most Turkish nations share historical, ethnic, and cultural with Turkey. Pan-Turkism helps Turkey pursue its ambitious goals in theeurasian heart namely, to compete with Russia and China in the countries surrounding the Caspian Sea.
Turkey was the first country in the world torecognize independenceof the former Soviet republics of Central Asia in the 1990s. Since then, Turkey has maintained close ties with the region, engaging in economic and educational projects and strengthening itsmilitary cooperation.
Turkey is also making inroads in Kyrgyzstan, opening upmosquesandschoolsand the strengthening of its energy collaboration. While Kyrgyzstan remains Russia’s ally in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and is a member of the Russian-led Eurasian Union (EAEU), the Kremlin isfight to preserveits cultural influence in the country.
In neighboring Kazakhstan, another Russian ally in the CSTO and EAEU, Turkey plans toinvest about 2 billion dollars, mainly in light industry. Ankara’s economic presence in the oil-rich Central Asian country is modest; trade between Ankara and Astana had just ended$5.3 billion in 2021while trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia exceeded $11.6 billion in the first six months of 2022.
More recently, however, Kazakhstan has shown signs of distancinghimself from Russiaas it seeks to diversify its foreign policy. To take advantage of this, Ankara should become a transit point for Kazakh oil and rare earth metals bound for the European Union, and create aenergy corridorlinking Turkey and Central Asia.
The timing of the turkeys could be perfect. Kazakhstan shouldapprove a draft agreementon a transport corridor that would link China to the EU via Kazakhstan and Turkey. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, popularly known as themiddle corridorwould bypass Russia and position Turkey as an important transit country.
It will take time to build all these corridors and pipelines. As Turkey waits for its energy strategy to materialize, expect its leaders to use all the tools at their disposal to achieve the economic and energy goals they covet in Central Asia.
