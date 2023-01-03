Critical year for controversial Shetland oil projects amid energy crisis

As the UK government faces a backlash from oil and gas companies following the recent windfall tax hike, the success of its efforts to boost production in the North Sea may rest in large part. on decisions taken in other countries this year.

Politicians in Europe and the Middle East and heads of overseas oil and gas heavyweights will make the decisions amid controversy stoked by rising taxes.

It came after the North Sea industry returned to grace in 2022, following years of demonization by environmentalists, as the government highlighted the value of UK production during the market turmoil caused by the Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The resulting spike in commodity prices has left consumers facing huge increases in their bills while North Sea companies reap massive profits.

Before being ousted as Prime Minister, Boris Johnson decided the UK needed to make the most of the North Sea. He gave industry a prominent place in the energy strategy unveiled in April.

Major North Sea players said this made the UK a much more attractive place to invest.

While remaining resolute in her criticism of the handling of the energy crisis by Mr Johnson and his successor Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon dithered on oil and gas issues as she tried to keep the Greens on her side.

In March, the Scottish government said the publication of its energy strategy would be postponed until the autumn. In December, he quietly let slip that the plan was only to be unveiled this year.

The North Sea industry’s honeymoon period with the UK government has nearly survived its decision to introduce a windfall tax in May. Companies were not happy, but the generous investment allowance that was introduced alongside the 25% energy profit tax encouraged companies such as Shell to continue investing in North Sea assets. However, Rishi Sunaks’ decision in November to raise the windfall tax rate to 35% and extend the duration of the tax sparked furor in the industry with warnings of an exodus from the sea from the North.

Harbor Energy, which is backed by US financiers, recently said it would not bid for the North Sea licensing deal which will end on January 12. Frances TotalEnergies has decided to reduce its investments in wells by 100 million. Concerns about the changes to the windfall tax were that they did not include a provision to reduce the rate if oil prices fell significantly.

The price of Brent fell from a high of around $130 a barrel in March to around $80 a barrel in December amid recession fears.

Oil companies can make a lot of money in the North Sea

$80/bbl. However, the impact of the tax increase on North Sea activity will largely depend on the assessments made by foreign investors in the context of market developments which will be heavily influenced by decisions made in Moscow, Riyadh and Beijing.

If Vladimir Putin ends Russia’s war on Ukraine and eases restrictions on deliveries to Western Europe, prices could fall.

If the war continues and Putin takes further action to punish countries he sees as Ukraine’s supporters, then prices could rise.

Analysts say the impact of oil and gas price cap measures agreed by EU members and G7 countries is unclear.

The OPEC+ grouping of oil-producing states led by Saudi Arabia has shown itself ready to cut supplies to support prices. These could be under pressure due to the slowdown in China triggered by its government’s response to the Covid-19 threat.

In this context, the UK government might be tempted to indicate that the windfall tax rate could be reduced if prices fell below a certain level for a certain period of time.

Rishi Sunak has come under attack over the Scottish government’s windfall tax hike, which has accused him of causing fiscal and economic turmoil.

The attitude of SNP-led governments towards the oil and gas industry seems confused, to put it mildly. After praising the industry during the 2014 independence campaign, the SNP appeared to cool down as it courted the green vote. Nicola Sturgeon has alarmed businesses by calling for a review of North Sea licenses before speaking out against Shells’ plans for the giant Cambo development off Shetland. However, in October she said oil and gas tax revenue could be used to support a £20bn investment fund that would help ensure Scotland enjoys a successful transition to net zero.

It remains unclear whether the Scottish government will oppose any new developments.

While the UK government has the power to decide whether developments should be approved, the Scottish government could use the authority it has in areas such as planning to cause complications. It could score political points if ministers in London approve the developments against Scotland’s wishes.

Ms Sturgeon was adamant that the climate compatibility checkpoint developed by the UK government for oil and gas licensing in the North Sea is not robust enough.

Cambo is set to return to center stage this year in a way that will have hugely significant ramifications for the industry and the wider supply chain, amid bitter Green opposition to the project.

Proponents say developing the field could secure vital supplies for the UK while creating thousands of valuable jobs in the process. Work on the Shetland developments will likely be carried out from Aberdeen. In contrast, southern North Sea operations could be conducted from Great Yarmouth.

The Cambo project is now run by Israeli firm Ithaca Energy, which bought Shells partner Siccar Point Energy last year.

Ithaca has acquired Siccar Point in a $1.5 billion ($1.2 billion) deal which it says could pave the way for it to make huge investments in the North Sea. Ithaca is keen to develop new fields to help secure long-term supplies.

After closing the deal with Siccar Point, Ithaca said it expects to make a final investment decision on Cambo in 2023.

This means that the coming months will be crucial as directors of parent group Delek in Israel weigh their options.

Following the announcement of the windfall tax in November, Ithaca said: We continue to assess the impact of proposed changes in legislation on our development projects. We expect the new government to work with industry to encourage the development of large deposits.

The statement suggests that certain concessions by Rishi Sunak could influence the outcome of Ithacas deliberations. He could give ground without diluting the bulk of the changes made in November.

Ithaca also has a stake in the huge Rosebank discovery that Norwegian energy major Equinor wants to develop.

A few weeks after the original spinoff tax was introduced, Equinor said it expects to make a final investment decision on Rosebank in 2023. The project should benefit greatly from the new investment allowance.

The company noted that the UK will need oil and gas for decades alongside low carbon energy sources, adding: We aim to develop and operate projects such as Rosebank with the footprint carbon footprint possible while delivering the maximum value to society in the form of investments in the UK. , local jobs and energy security.

Following the windfall tax hike, Equinor said it would assess the impact of the change on projects and complained that the uncertainty over the longevity of the tax was particularly unnecessary.

The leaders of the groups seem to be in a strong position.

But the UK government may feel its hand was strengthened last month when Geneva-based energy and commodities trading giant Mercuria appeared to make a long-term commitment to the North Sea.

Mercuria is a shareholder in Tailwind Energy, which has become a major force in the North Sea after buying assets from giants.

When North Sea specialist Serica Energy struck a $644 million deal to buy Tailwind shortly before Christmas, Mercuria was content to take a 25% stake in the expanded business rather than cash out its tokens.