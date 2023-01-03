Arsenal and Manchester City face three key fixtures as Premier League halfway approaches





Who predicted Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal would be seven points clear as we entered 2023? No, neither do we. But as the fireworks went off around the London Eye and newly crowned national treasure Sam Ryder sang us in the new year, the Gunners sat quite high in the Premier League table. But this is not a normal league campaign. This time last year, Boris Johnson was still Prime Minister, Novak Djokovic was stuck in Australia and Elon Musk didn’t have his dirty mitts all over Twitter. But in English football’s top flight, Manchester City had just beaten Arsenal at the Etihad to take an 11-point lead at the top. READ MORE: More importantly compared to this season however, City and Arsenal had played 20 games by January 2. It’s more than halfway through the season, and the usually busy party time has passed. This time however, due to the Winter World Cup, we are only 16 games away from the campaign. This makes January more crucial than ever as leaders Arsenal and the chasing pack look to this halfway point. For the Gunners, their next three Premier League fixtures are about as tough as they come without facing Pep Guardiola’s side. Tonight’s opponents Newcastle United have been shockingly good so far this season under Eddie Howe. They have lost just once in the league this season, with a 98th-minute goal at Anfield, and their stalemate with Leeds United ended a winning streak that had lasted seven games. They will provide a stern test for the Emirates, and one Arteta will be desperate to pass. An FA Cup trip to Oxford United should give the first team some rest, as the importance of competition is a lesson for a side that are firmly aiming for the top four – or more. After that, two huge Premier League games are waiting for you. First, the North London Derby. Antonio Conte may be going through a tricky time with Spurs, but Harry Kane and his team-mates are always capable of causing trouble, especially on derby day in front of their own fans. Spurs would love nothing more than to derail Arsenal’s title bid, so this presents a significant obstacle between them and the middle post.

Then, in the 19th game of their Premier League campaign, they host Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United who have won three out of three and have been gaining momentum since Cristiano Ronaldo left the building. Keep in mind the Red Devils could have added strikers by January 22 and you have a trio of games that will make or break Arsenal before the halfway point. It’s traditionally the time of year when Guardiola’s men kick into high gear and leave the rest of the Premier League in their wake. The Citizens will be desperate to capitalize on any potential mistakes from Arsenal, but they are unlikely to have it their way. Over the next week they will face Chelsea in a league/FA Cup double, with the Premier League tie taking place at Stamford Bridge. With Graham Potter seemingly already under pressure, City will come in as the two favorites, but Chelsea have the ability in their squad to give them all sorts of trouble. Once they navigate that tricky double header, they face Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarter-final. They shouldn’t find it too difficult on the pitch, but the long journey could have a hangover effect as they travel to Old Trafford for the Manchester derby on January 14. Ten Hag’s men will take on City and Arsenal in successive weeks and could play a big part in deciding where the title ends in January. Win both, and they’re back in the running to win it for themselves. City will then host Tottenham, who will either be delighted or devastated after the North London derby. Conte’s position may well be under pressure at this stage and if he is not backed up again during the transfer windows, Daniel Levy could face another tough decision. City and Arsenal will face Spurs and Manchester United in January, but they must face Champions League hopefuls first. Given the strength of the opposition over the next few weeks, the picture of the Premier League title race will be much clearer when we reach the halfway point. It could even become a three-horse race.

