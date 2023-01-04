Hussain Haqqani to sue Imran Khan for defamation





Former Pakistani Ambassador to the United States Husain Haqqani (left) and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. AFP/File

Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States, Husain Haqqani, while denying allegations made against him by Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President, Imran Khan, said on Tuesday he was seeking help from his lawyers for a lawsuit against the former prime minister.

On Sunday, the ousted prime minister, while speaking to reporters in Lahore, alleged that Haqqani had been instructed by General (Retired) Bajwa to pressure the United States.

Khan also said the former diplomat launched a campaign against him and promoted the former army chief in the United States.

Bajwas “the facility is still working at the facility,” he claimed.

In response to Khan’s grave allegations, Haqqani said the PTI leader never tires of blaming a person who has held no position of power for 11 years. He says the former Prime Minister continues to invoke his name in matters that do not concern him.

“I asked my lawyers to intervene,” tweeted the former envoy when asked about the legal proceedings.

Sources close to the former ambassador told Geo News that Haqqani has not been associated with Pakistani politics for years. They said the lobbying firm in the United States hired Haqqani for the research.

“Husain Haqqani is not responsible for his research,” the sources added.

The sources further stated that Haqqani was never interested in working with the PTI.

He has written four books and hundreds of articles and will continue to write, they added.

Haqqani made headlines in 2011 and was sacked after the memogate scandal. He was accused of seeking US action against the Pakistani military through the so-called memo months after the US raid in Abbottabad in 2011 on Osama bin Laden’s compound amid a growing divide between civilian and military leaders.

He was also accused of issuing visas to Americans without due process, circumventing proper authorities and embezzling funds.

The Supreme Court dismissed the Memogate case in February 2019, with then-Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa asking: Are the State of Pakistan, Armed Forces and our Constitution so weak that they can be scared of a memo?”

Other allegations against Haqqani have never been brought to court or proven and have always been described by him as “politically motivated”.

