Turkey: First meeting with Syria important step, others will follow





Turkey’s presidential spokesman said no date was scheduled for Erdogan’s meeting with Al-Assad.

Ibrahim Kalin, chief adviser and spokesperson for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaks during an interview in Istanbul, Saturday, October 19, 2019 (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin has confirmed that a date for a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad has not yet been set. In an interview with the Turkish NTV channel today, Kalin said that “it is too early to talk about a specific date, and the meeting will take place depending on the progress of the talks between the two parties”. The spokesman added that Ankara has reached out to Damascus, and “we hope they won’t let that hand slip out of their hands”, as he said. Read more: Turkey will withdraw from northern Syria if stability is achieved: minister Regarding the tripartite meeting in Moscow last week, Kalin said “the first meeting in Moscow was an important step in this direction”, noting that “there will be further meetings at different levels”. The relationship with the Syrian opposition continues The head of Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), formerly of the Nusra Front, Abu Mohammad Al-Joulani, on Monday called the Russian-mediated Turkish-Syrian talks a “dangerous deviation from our objectives”. Commenting on al-Julani’s statement, Kalin confirmed that “our relations with the Syrian opposition will continue and there is no question of abandoning them”. He continued: “Our communication will now be stronger, because one of the important issues in our relationship with the Syrian regime is to guarantee the lives of these people, and that they are part of the political process.” Negotiations with Putin and Zelensky In a related context, Kalin announced that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “intends to hold telephone talks with his Russian counterpart [President] Vladimir Putin, as well as with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday.” Iranian President’s visit to Ankara Kalin also revealed that “Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi will visit Ankara in the coming weeks”, in the first visit by an Iranian president to Turkey in almost 4 years. “The Iranian president was planning to visit Turkey last week, but his schedule did not allow it,” Kalin said, stressing that he “may visit Ankara in the coming weeks.” Earlier in the day, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the possibility of holding a meeting between the Turkish and Syrian presidents will be decided following discussions between the country’s foreign ministers. Cavusoglu announced in the interview that he would hold a meeting with Syrian opposition officials on Tuesday. Cavusoglu commented on previous talks between Damascus and the opposition in Geneva and Astana saying there was no result, adding that his country expects to exchange views with the Syrian opposition ahead of the political talks with Damascus. According to Cavusoglu, Ankara expects an exchange of views with the opposition before the start of political negotiations with Damascus. Cavusoglu revealed on December 31, after a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, that Ankara proposed to organize a meeting between the foreign ministers of Syria and Turkey in a third country during the second half of January. next. The possible meeting would be the second at the ministerial level, after the “constructive” meeting which brought together the defense ministers of the two countries in Moscow last Wednesday during the first official meeting between Ankara and Damascus for 11 years.

