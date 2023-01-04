Jason Aldean trolled after Donald Trump kissed his wife Brittany





Jason Aldean has been the butt of many internet jokes after his wife, Brittany Aldean, posted a photo of Donald Trump kissing his forehead.

A fairy tale ending in 2022, the 34-year-old influencer captioned a slideshow of photos on Instagram from the couple’s weekend at Mar-a-Lago, which included a photo of the former US president leaning to give him a kiss on the head.

People laughed at Jason Aldean on social media after Donald Trump kissed his wife, Brittany Aldean, on the forehead.brittanyaldean/Instagram

Many people online pointed out how Trump, 76, apparently had a handy line of sight during the exchange.

“Trump stared long at your wife’s chest when he kissed her,” one person tweeted.

Another agreed, he really looks at her cleavage! Lost all respect for Jason Aldean when he left his [former] wife for Brittany. This just reaffirms that I will not be buying his music!!

Jason and Brittany were all smiles at the party at Mar-a-Lago. brittanyaldean/Instagram Donald’s wife Melania Trump was also at the party. brittanyaldean/Instagram

Publicity

A third wrote: “@Jason_Aldean. How do you feel about this? Your expression says it all. Trump has a good view, however.

Several others also pointed out how unhappy Jason, 45, looked at Trump’s display of affection in the image.

Aldean’s expression is hilarious. It’s a cross between displeasure and anger. Trump would beat old Jason up in the blink of an eye, but there he is. What a chuckle,” one user wrote. Twitter.

Another person added: “This third rate country singer looks pissed and surprised. Hey Jason he’s used to ‘get what he wants’. Divorce in 2023?

Brittany and Jason Aldean have been married for seven years. MovieMagic

However, Jason ultimately didn’t hold his own against Trump as it seems the two are good friends.

On Dec. 31, the “Dirty Road Anthem” crooner posted a photo on Instagram of himself playing golf with the “Celebrity Apprentice” alum, captioned, “Fore..ty 5! Happy New Year from the great state of Florida. ”

The post is still live and Brittany commented below with four heart emojis.

The Aldeans have been married since 2015 and share two children: Memphis, 5, and Navy, 3.

Jason was previously married to actress Jessica Ussery, but the couple split in 2013 after the then-married country singer was caught kissing Brittany in a public cheating scandal.

