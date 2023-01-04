Trump’s hug by Kevin McCarthy backfired





High-level politics is basically about negotiating. You can’t succeed as a backbench MP if you’re not willing to make a deal with almost anyone on almost anything. In Faust, a pact with the devil is fatal; on Capitol Hill, that’s how you survive.

But those nearly are essential, a lesson Kevin McCarthy demonstrates this week. More politically disastrous than a deal with the devil, the Californian made a deal with Donald Trump, and now he’s learning how little it was worth. McCarthy decided early on to stay as close to the former president as possible, but even Trump’s unwavering public support couldn’t prevent embarrassment in today’s vote for House speaker. Almost everyone who has pinned their political hopes on Trump has, for one reason or another, backfired. The McCarthys affair is just one striking example.

After three ballots, McCarthy failed to win enough votes to become Speaker of the House, a lifelong ambition. It’s the first time since 1923 that the House has taken multiple ballots to choose its leader, but a small faction of hardline Republicans have refused to back McCarthy, depriving him of the majority he needs. Early tonight the House adjourned until noon tomorrow with the outcome still pending. The more likely ends are either for McCarthy to step aside or for him to make concessions to the Conservatives who will secure their votes but render his control of the caucus and the House weak and likely short-lived.

McCarthy is not known for having a particularly strong political ideology beyond general conservatism, but his affability and energy helped him rise to the Republican conference. In the fall of 2015, when Speaker John Boehner resigned, McCarthy was Majority Leader and looked set to succeed him, but abruptly pulled out of the race when it became clear he had no enough support. Instead, Paul Ryan became a speaker.

Read: The Congressional Tragedy

In May 2016, as Trump steadily mowed down his presidential-primary rivals, any Republican official could find two main reasons to support Trump. The first was political: no matter what, he was the presumptive Republican nominee, and no one was going to win conservative political goals with a Democratic president. The second was, if less admirable, but simpler: hitching his wagon to Trump might help advance his personal fortunes. McCarthy decided to support Trump. He wasn’t among the very first prominent Republicans to do so, but he was early in the wave, and before Ryan.

And McCarthy stuck to it. When the Washington Post in October 2016 published a tape of Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women, many Republicans (including Ryan) backed down, but not McCarthy. Once Trump secured his surprise victory, McCarthy’s loyalty seemed to pay off. Conservative political victories in Congress were rare to Ryan’s frustration, but McCarthy reaped the personal gains. The president called him my Kevin, and though critics saw it as a sign of sycophancy, McCarthy was happy to enjoy the status that proximity to Trump gave him.

David A. Graham: The Naive Lie of Kevin McCarthy

McCarthy only broke with Trump once, briefly, after the Jan. 6 uprising, when he privately called Trump’s behavior unacceptable and told members he would ask the president to step down. . (He had reason to be angry with Trump, who had casually dismissed his pleas for help that day, saying, Well, Kevin, I guess those people are more upset about the election than you’re not.) But he moved quickly to repair the breach, flying to Mar-a-Lago in late January 2021 to bow down. He also tried to deny his private remarks until reporters produced tapes.

Over the next two years, he remained close to Trump and courted Trump’s most hardcore supporters. Faced with the challenge of how to handle Marjorie Taylor Greene, the new Rep with an abysmal list of statements and passionate conservative support, McCarthy chose to lambaste only lightly and then align herself with Greene. These moves were loose and often self-demeaning, but they were effective. Greene became a key ally and Trump, though famous for rewarding loyalty with betrayal, remained supportive. Ahead of the 2022 midterms, McCarthy looked like a lock to finally pick up the hammer and lead a new, expected GOP big majority.

David A. Graham: Marjorie Taylor Greene is just a symptom of what’s plaguing the GOP

Still, McCarthy’s speaking offer turned into a mess, as Trump’s magic turned out not to be the help he thought it would be. First, the forces Trump mustered were not really his own but borrowed; his genius was already exploiting a sentiment in the GOP that others were unwilling to embrace, which meant he had limited power to command MAGA representatives who opposed McCarthy. Second, the backlash against Trumpism helped make the new GOP majority thin and insecure, rather than producing a solid one where McCarthy could easily have won the presidency, despite defections to the far right. Third, Trump is weaker than he once was, partly because of disappointing midterm results and partly because of his legal woes.

McCarthy’s struggles today are another example of how casting with Trump tends to leave contestants looking for a lifeline. Trump can certainly smash his enemies: if McCarthy had opposed Trump, it must be said, he would never have been able to lose the speakers’ vote. But Trump’s ability to win allies is limited, and not just because he only cares about himself. Republicans who have flocked to Trump for expansion have repeatedly suffered, whether it was Jeff Sessions (roughly fired) or Mike Pence (chased by a mob). Some, like McCarthy’s former Lt. Liz Cheney, thought better of their alliance and were also punished for it. The fate of others, like 2024 hopefuls Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley, has yet to be written, but McCarthy comes as a warning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2023/01/kevin-mccarthy-trump-house-speaker-congress/672630/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos