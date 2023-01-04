Politics
Downing St admits some Britons will find it very difficult to use the NHS
Downing Street admitted on Tuesday that some Britons will find it very difficult to access the NHS this winter, as Rishi Sunak tries to regain control of the political agenda in the face of a worsening health crisis.
Sunak, accused by Labor of disappearing in a series of strikes and chaotic scenes at British hospitals, will pledge to tackle NHS issues on Wednesday in his first major home-politics speech as Prime minister.
It will also aim to look beyond the UK’s acute social and economic challenges by setting out the country’s priorities, including a new mission to ensure all pupils study maths until the age of 18.
Sunak said his first mission was to give people peace of mind, but the deteriorating situation in the NHS hit by a combination of flu, Covid-related treatment backlogs and strikes has left the public mad.
A YouGov survey found that the government’s net score on its handling of the NHS fell from -3 in May 2020 to -73 this week, with Labor believing Sunak will pay a heavy political price.
On Tuesday, Downing Street said Sunak, who became prime minister in October, was confident the NHS had the funding it needed, but acknowledged the health service was facing an extremely difficult winter.
For a number of people seeking access to the NHS this winter, it will be very difficult, due to some of these enormous challenges that the pandemic in particular has imposed on us, the Sunaks spokesperson said.
Number 10 challenged a claim by Dr Adrian Boyle, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, that up to 500 people were dying each week due to delays in NHS emergency care.
But Siva Anandaciva, chief analyst at think tank Kings Fund, said: The combination of industrial action, the Covid-19 pandemic, seasonal winter pressures caused by flu cases and 10 years of sustained cuts and reduced funding have put us in this position. As a result, it doesn’t take much to push the system over the edge.
Private polls and focus group research have convinced Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer that the public blames the government for feeling the country’s public services are failing, not the unions.
Polls suggest about two-thirds of the nurses’ and paramedics’ public support strike. Downing Street said on Tuesday there were no new proposals from ministers to end bitter pay disputes.
A Starmer ally said: People are talking about the winter of discontent [the wave of strikes in 1978-79] but it was not a question of the relationship between Labor and the unions. The reason it was bad for Labor was that we were in government.
Sunak spent the first two months of his premiership trying to stabilize the economy and the Conservative Party after the turmoil of the ousting of Boris Johnson and the disastrous premiership of Liz Truss.
His speech to an audience in London is a moment to set his agenda. He has already prioritized the country’s economic growth by boosting vocational training, including improving math education in England.
Just half of the 16 [to] 19-year-olds study any math, he said. Yet, in a world where data is everywhere and statistics underpin every job, our children’s jobs will require more analytical skills than ever before.
Sunak is also grappling with leading the UK through a recession, a cost of living crisis, a series of strikes and problems in the country’s asylum system, which have consumed much of his time. in number 10.
A Labor official said: No 10 revealed they had nothing to offer the country except a double count.
As the health service crumbles after 12 years of Tory rule, criminals terrorize the streets and workers worry about how long their pay will last for the month, the country is entitled to ask: is that ?
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/dcb6cf6a-25aa-4067-8a01-06636fe6a383
