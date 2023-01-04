“I was a playboy” Imran Khan rings in the new year with new controversy – ThePrint – Select





New Delhi: Two weeks after courting controversy over alleged sex tapes leaked online, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan kicked off 2023 by acknowledging he was a playboy.

Khan brought it up as part of critical remarks against former Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. As reported by Dawn, Khan claimed the General called him a playboy when they last met. “In response, I told him, yes, I had been a playboy.”

While Khan made broader allegations that General Bajwas remained in the Pakistani establishment in an effort to prevent him and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party from returning to power, the playboy label stood out in the eyes of both its supporters and its detractors.

Imran Khan openly admitting Yes I was a playboy and people were praising him Shehzada mera girls drooling over him Haye Meray sath bhi ho jao playboy while forgetting the fact that if it was a female politician who said so she would come out with boys, that was it for her.

— Ali Raza (@shezanmango) January 2, 2023

Mai Playboy tha Mai Gunahegar tha Mai na tu kabhi nhi kaha mai angel tha

Imran Khan is fearless, that’s why Pakistani youth love him and all hypocrites are afraid of him. pic.twitter.com/0bJ9Fo48it

— Tehseen Bajwa (@TBajwa7) January 2, 2023

This may be because this is not the first time that the former Prime Minister has found himself at the center of public or media controversy over inappropriate comments.

Some of these remarks date back decades to his days as a cricketer for Pakistan, such as his alleged statement that Pathans “traditionally go south” to India for “their wives during a magazine interview. when asked about his supposed relationship with a Bollywood actress.

However, most of the comments were made during his political career in the years leading up to and during his rise to power as prime minister, particularly on issues such as violence against women.

In January 2020, Khan had blamed Bollywood and Hollywood for the increase in sex crimes in Pakistan at the time, as well as the breakdown of the family system.

Khan doubled down on his views the following year, appearing to blame rape victims for their choice of clothing in April and blaming the misuse of cellphones for the rise in sex crimes in the country in August.

As previously reported by ThePrint, Khan has been lambasted by both Pakistanis and public figures abroad, including his ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith, for allegedly perpetuating misogynistic mentalities.

The former prime minister has also been criticized for making apparent generalizations against Pakistan’s Pashtun community. In October 2021, just months after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, Khan linked ethnic Pashtun nationalism to growing support for the Taliban in Afghanistan as well as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP ).

According to Radio Free Europe, Pashtun nationalist public figures such as former Pakistani senator Afrasiab Khattak and National Assembly member Mohsin Dawar had criticized Khan for his comments, calling on him to apologize.

(Edited by Smriti Sinha)

