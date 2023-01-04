The “reshuffle” signal is getting stronger, Jokowi should leave Prime Minister Nasdem

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Political observer from Al Azhar University in Indonesia, Ujang Komarudin, predicts that President Joko Widodo will leave a minister from the Nasdem party to the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet (KIM).

According to him, of the three ministers who came from Nasdem, two of them are likely to be affected reshuffle or a cabinet reshuffle.

“One (minister) will be left alone, because Nasdem, however, currently has a bad relationship with Jokowi, but there are still regulations from Jokowi, so there is still one, the rationalization is like that,” Ujang said. at Kompas.com, Tuesday. (01/03/2023).

The three Nasdem ministers, namely Minister of Communication and Information (Menkominfo) Johnny G Plate, Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo and Minister of Environment and Forestry (KLHK) Siti Nurbaya Bakar.

Ujang also assessed encouragement from the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P), which recently asked two Nasdem ministers to be assessed as another indication.

Therefore, it is expected that two of the three Nasdem ministers will actually be replaced in the near future.

“That’s why the indications made by PDI-P are like this, two (reworked),” Ujang said.

According to Ujang, there are reasons and consequences for Nasdem ministers recently there have been more and more reports that Jokowi will reshuffle them.

He said Nasdem’s declaration of Anies Baswedan as a presidential candidate (candidate) was the root of the problem.

For this statement, it is believed that Nasdem is currently targeted. One way is to evaluate Nasdem ministers.

In this way, Ujang added, Jokowi seemed to have a solid base to reshuffle the cabinet, especially the Nasdem ministers.

“That’s how politics is. Let’s leave Jokowi later reshuffle as if there was a basis. That means it’s not performance-based, but policy-based,” Ujang said.

As we know, the question reshuffle came back recently.

PDI Perjuangan DPP Chairman Djarot Saiful Hidayat even openly stated that his party had requested that two Nasdem ministers, namely Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo and Minister of Environment and Forests (Menhut) Siti Nurbaya Bakar, be assessed.

According to Djarot, an assessment must be carried out to ensure that ministers strive to deliver on President Jokowi’s campaign promises.

“The Minister of Agriculture is evaluated, the Minister of Forests is evaluated, the Minister of Forests, yes, must be evaluated, all ministers must also be evaluated. So what ? So that there is fresh new blood, which can fully support Pak Jokowi’s policy,” Djarot said in Menteng area, Jakarta on Friday (23/12/2022).

So far, Jokowi has never denied the news three times reshuffle the.

More recently, Jokowi asked the public to wait for his decision when asked about the speech on a cabinet reshuffle.

“Wait. Wait,” Jokowi said in response to reporters’ questions. reshuffle at Tanah Abang, Jakarta on Monday (01/02/2023).



