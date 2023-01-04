Politics
The “reshuffle” signal is getting stronger, Jokowi should leave Prime Minister Nasdem
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Political observer from Al Azhar University in Indonesia, Ujang Komarudin, predicts that President Joko Widodo will leave a minister from the Nasdem party to the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet (KIM).
According to him, of the three ministers who came from Nasdem, two of them are likely to be affected reshuffle or a cabinet reshuffle.
“One (minister) will be left alone, because Nasdem, however, currently has a bad relationship with Jokowi, but there are still regulations from Jokowi, so there is still one, the rationalization is like that,” Ujang said. at Kompas.com, Tuesday. (01/03/2023).
The three Nasdem ministers, namely Minister of Communication and Information (Menkominfo) Johnny G Plate, Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo and Minister of Environment and Forestry (KLHK) Siti Nurbaya Bakar.
Also Read: Nasdem cabinet reshuffle speech seen as closely linked to candidate Anies’ statement
Ujang also assessed encouragement from the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P), which recently asked two Nasdem ministers to be assessed as another indication.
Therefore, it is expected that two of the three Nasdem ministers will actually be replaced in the near future.
“That’s why the indications made by PDI-P are like this, two (reworked),” Ujang said.
According to Ujang, there are reasons and consequences for Nasdem ministers recently there have been more and more reports that Jokowi will reshuffle them.
He said Nasdem’s declaration of Anies Baswedan as a presidential candidate (candidate) was the root of the problem.
Also read: Nasdem urges PDI-P not to fuss over reshuffle, Hasto Kristiyanto: We accept advice
For this statement, it is believed that Nasdem is currently targeted. One way is to evaluate Nasdem ministers.
In this way, Ujang added, Jokowi seemed to have a solid base to reshuffle the cabinet, especially the Nasdem ministers.
“That’s how politics is. Let’s leave Jokowi later reshuffle as if there was a basis. That means it’s not performance-based, but policy-based,” Ujang said.
Read also: When Jokowi did not deny the news of the reshuffle in 2023 three times…
As we know, the question reshuffle came back recently.
PDI Perjuangan DPP Chairman Djarot Saiful Hidayat even openly stated that his party had requested that two Nasdem ministers, namely Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo and Minister of Environment and Forests (Menhut) Siti Nurbaya Bakar, be assessed.
According to Djarot, an assessment must be carried out to ensure that ministers strive to deliver on President Jokowi’s campaign promises.
“The Minister of Agriculture is evaluated, the Minister of Forests is evaluated, the Minister of Forests, yes, must be evaluated, all ministers must also be evaluated. So what ? So that there is fresh new blood, which can fully support Pak Jokowi’s policy,” Djarot said in Menteng area, Jakarta on Friday (23/12/2022).
So far, Jokowi has never denied the news three times reshuffle the.
More recently, Jokowi asked the public to wait for his decision when asked about the speech on a cabinet reshuffle.
“Wait. Wait,” Jokowi said in response to reporters’ questions. reshuffle at Tanah Abang, Jakarta on Monday (01/02/2023).
Get updates Featured News and latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.
|
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2023/01/04/07065911/sinyal-reshuffle-kian-menguat-jokowi-diprediksi-bakal-sisakan-1-menteri
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Crowds line the streets to pay their last respects to Brazilian soccer legend Pele – BBC News
- Tony Award-winning director and actor Frank Galati dies at 79
- The “reshuffle” signal is getting stronger, Jokowi should leave Prime Minister Nasdem
- Exclusive: World Bank seeks more funding to address climate change, other crises – document
- Do you like Princess Kate’s famous denim dress? Marks & Spencer has an exact lookalike
- “I was a playboy” Imran Khan rings in the new year with new controversy – ThePrint – Select
- An actual video game at Universal Studios’ 2nd Super Nintendo World
- Tennis legend Martina Navratilova diagnosed with ‘double whammy’ of breast, throat cancer
- Asian stock markets gain ahead of Fed update | Thread
- Downing St admits some Britons will find it very difficult to use the NHS
- Vaccinations and boosters reduce transmission: study – Tourism Jammu Kashmir
- Trump’s hug by Kevin McCarthy backfired