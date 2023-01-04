Putin and Xi are 2023’s Biggest Risks, Says Eurasia; see the list





Eurasia has placed Vladimir Putin’s Russia and Xi Jinping in China as the biggest risks in 2023, according to a report published on Tuesday (3). Each year, the group collects forecasts of the political risks most likely to occur throughout the year. eurasia to one of the largest risk advisory firms in the world. According to the report, “youA humiliated Russia will go from being a global player to being the most dangerous rogue state in the world, posing a serious threat to the security of Europe, the United States and beyond.” Eurasia believes that Putin has little to lose from further escalation against the West and Ukraine, inflicting even more suffering on the Ukrainian people. Another big risk is Xi Jinping, who the group says has the biggest grip on power since Mao Zedong founder of the People’s Republic of China. “Xi is virtually unlimited in his ability to pursue his statist and nationalist political agenda. With few checks and balances to constrain him and no dissenting voices to challenge his views, Xi’s ability to make big mistakes is also unmatched,” the report said. Eusia poses political power in China as a global and overrated challenge”given the unprecedented reality of a state capitalist dictatorship playing such a disproportionate role in the global economy”. Third, the report spells out the weapons of mass disruption. “The resulting technological advances in artificial intelligence will erode social trust, empower demagogues and authoritarians, and disrupt businesses and markets. This year will be a turning point for the role of disruptive technologies in society. For Eurasia, these advances will have political and economic effects. Other risks highlighted by the report include: inflation, Iran, the Tik Tok boom and more. See the full list below. The biggest global risks of 2023, according to Eurasia Russia Xi Jinping Weapons of Mass Disruption inflationary shock waves And energy crisis Blockage of global development United States Political Division Boom do Tik Tok water shortage To share:

