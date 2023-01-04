Verishop’s Imran Khan: “Our mission is to help independent and emerging brands thrive”





Before launching online marketplace Verishop in 2019, co-founders Imran and Cate Khan defined a high-potential white space: an e-commerce site for influencers-turned-brand-founders.

If you were an independent brand builder building a brand with a point of view and a story to tell, there was no platform. [for you], said Imran Khan on the latest Glossy podcast. Maker economy brands don’t want to be on every platform; they want to be on a platform where they can tell their stories in a distinct way. They distributed via social networks. Our thesis was that social media would become more crowded, making it difficult for these brands to acquire customers.

Of course, that turned out to be true. Gradually, Verishop has evolved its business model to provide designer brands with marketing solutions, in addition to serving as an aggregator. It’s a success: today, Verishop sells 5,000 brands from 3,000 merchants. Its monthly merchant retention rate is over 99% and its merchant count grew 120% year over year in the third quarter. Its marketing solutions business grew sixfold over the same period.

We are seeing an incredible commodity market adjustment, he said.

Below are additional highlights from the conversation, which have been lightly edited for clarity.

Finding success with live streaming:

It’s not so much that live streaming works [for us]but [rather that] posting clips of our live streams become very valuable. [Successful] live streaming really depends on the host if the host is very famous and has a large audience, and can attract a large audience. But we created this [process] where once a livestream ends, automatically through machine learning, we cut off those livestreams [videos] into mini clips and place them on [corresponding] product description pages. We have found that this makes a very rich and useful product description page. A buyer will not only find product images, but they will also see these video clips to learn more about the product. And that led to 2x higher conversion.

If social platforms are in competition:

“The fact that all these big platforms with a lot of revenue and hundreds of thousands of employees are [investing in shopping offerings] validates market need. But some of the things we’ve done have been very different: #1, when a buyer comes to our platform, there’s a direct intent; they come here to shop, [rather than] look at the stories of some influencers, for example. We are a shopping destination. The second thing is that we really strive to give buyers the best experience possible. If you look at our net promoter score, it’s around 70. That’s one of the best scores in its category. We support the buyer. If you buy something and have a problem, you can call our customer service and we’ll refund you. None of the social platforms want to do that. With an open platform that does not protect you, you are vulnerable as a buyer to scams. And it’s a terrible customer experience. The third way we differentiate ourselves is that we have this verification process. I call this an “Apple App Store” process. Anyone can submit an app to Apple’s App Store, but Apple doesn’t approve everyone. They want to make sure there is nothing malicious that could impact Apple’s customer experience. [Meanwhile] anyone can be social media; these days, you can get a blue check mark for eight bucks.

The potential for Verishop to become a brand incubator:

“I don’t want to be a brand incubator, because [that presents] this conflict: “Do you support house brands or [do you support your third-party brand partners]?’ My long-term vision is that we [become] a platform for hundreds of thousands of passionate product creators. If you are a passionate creator of music creation, you go to Spotify; and if you are a creator with a passion for creating funny and short videos, you go to TikTok. We want to be the platform that supports people who are passionate creators of building brands and products. But we developed one [in-house] brand. The reason was so that we could learn the weak points of brands. [We found that] they need help packing. So now we call packaging companies and offer them 5,000 brands — if they have a special offer, we can [promise them] more and more merchants, and we can become a source of customer acquisition for them. We [also] brands realized they needed marketing [support], because social marketing in many cases does not work. So we serve them as a new source of advertising revenue.

